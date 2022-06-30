David Brunnen

You Said, What?

By | Thu 30th June 2022 - 10:31 am

A regular complaint about politics is the lack of plain speaking.

Even when truths are unavoidably uncomfortable, a lack of ambiguity (removing any excuse for convenient misunderstanding) will annoy some people. No matter how gently explained, the tone of the varnish can be criticised as, of course, are expletives deployed for emphasis.

Just recently there was much media anguish over whether to describe Russian atrocities in Ukraine as genocide. Now we are all becoming familiar with those invaders being described as terrorists – a term previously reserved for extremists, revolutionaries or liberators depending on your attitude towards incumbent authorities, or their opponents, or any of the ‘others’ imagined for the purpose of blame avoidance.

Only a small linguistic step is needed to reclassify free-market fundamentalists as engaged in global terrorism. But then many would find the invented term ‘toryism’ in that implied context as shockingly offensive – not least because so many of us are complicit in the evolution of unmoderated capitalist systems that are now wrecking our planet. Avoidance of offence is impossible, especially when discussing belief systems like economics.

At the G7 meeting in Bavaria, the push for massive investment in the global south was framed as a ‘catch-up’ response to China’s ‘Belt & Road’ project but without the overtones of autocratic control. What was not said is that far more could be achieved by massive debt relief plus investment (reparations) to tackling climate change largely caused by powerful ‘consumerist’ economies. But ‘debt relief’ might raise hackles as much as moves to take the impacts of spiralling fossil fuel costs as a signal to drastically reduce demand and seek natural alternatives.

To all who shudder at pulse-rate-raising thoughts of the next two years, I can say with confidence that at some points you will be shocked and deeply offended – because truths are often very difficult to face.

The consequences of not levelling up, of leading us into Brexit, of restricting your rights to protest, of trafficking asylum seekers to distant lands, of privatising healthcare, of playing fast and loose with rules, or not introducing a proportional voting system, will be debated over and again. All of which will, for some, be deeply offensive and for others, long overdue.

As Greta said last week at Glastonbury, “It has not only become acceptable for leaders to lie – it’s almost what we expect them to do.”

She said it was time for society to start “creating hope” rather than waiting for it to arrive:

“Hope is not something that is given to you. It is something you have to earn, to create. It cannot be gained passively from standing by passively and waiting for someone else to do something. It is taking action. It is stepping outside your comfort zone. And if a bunch of school kids were able to get millions of people on the streets and start changing their lives, just imagine what we could all do together if we try.”

The message from our by-election successes is that actions speak – and speak loud and clear.

* David Brunnen is media liaison officer for Fareham Liberal Democrats. He writes on Municipal Autonomy, Intelligent Communities, Sustainability & Digital Challenges.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Steve Trevethan 30th Jun '22 - 11:52am

    Thank you for an excellent and timely article!
    Might I suggest the words/phrases “Fascism” and “Organised Timidity”?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Fiona
    I agree Alex that the Tory chaos should counter the SNP-Labour chaos a bit, and it will help a bit in debates, but I'd say the typical Tory swing voter is more ...
  • Joseph Bourke
    These issues require close coordination and continual monitoring by both the Environment agency and local authorities. Isleworth residents (backed by Vince Cabl...
  • Jeff
    Brad Barrows 29th Jun '22 - 5:37pm: As I understand it, climate change means we get more periods of really heavy rain… Let’s take a look a...
  • John Barrett
    @David Garlick. Approximately 60% of Scottish exports go to the rest of the UK, which is roughly three times the value of Scottish exports to the EU....
  • David Garlick
    This is intereting as the outcome of a split with England and Wales would be in the detail. You only have to look at thchaos of the border between N.I. and th ...