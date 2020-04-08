Young, Liberal and ready to fight for trans representation on Manchester city council

Manchester- A city of equality and fairness. A place where the Tories homophobic section 28 had no chance without a fight. Known for our world-famous gay village, we aren’t a city that shy’s away from ensuring that representation matters, are we?

We are home to the largest group of Labour Councillors in the country and we, Liberal Democrats, we were close to taking control of Manchester city council at one point before the coalition. Yet, Manchester has never seen an openly trans politician. Ninety-six seats on our council and not a single openly trans, non-binary or gender diverse councillor insight.

You would expect a city so liberal and diverse like Manchester to have had many trans politicians by now, but because we haven’t, I’m here to say that enough is enough. No more hollow words on trans rights- but real progressive action. Just imagine being a young trans person who dropped out of education due to transphobic bullying, has little hope in society and feels that not a single politician truly represents you, because that’s what it’s like for me and so many right now.

I’m fighting to become Manchester’s first openly trans politician because there’s too much at stake for young trans people like myself. With the toxic debate around the ‘gender recognition act’ (GRA) reforms intensifying day by day- we must ensure history is made at the first chance we get (after the current COVID-19 pandemic) and make sure that we seize the opportunity to get our city’s first openly trans politician elected. The Labour Party won’t do it so we Liberal Democrats must!

I am upset and disappointed that still, trans people like myself feel that we don’t matter but what drives me to keep going is that when it comes to discussing trans issues and rights in the town hall, that vital trans voice isn’t there. That’s why I fight because I’m desperate to change that.

We owe it to trans, non-binary and gender diverse people (particular those of colour) because, without us, pride may not exist.

So, encourage your trans friends and local party members to run for selection in target seats, support them all the way and let’s get the representation our council chambers desperately need. That’s the way we will get our first openly trans politicians in council chambers across the country, and that’s the way we don’t just crack that glass ceiling above, but smash it, once and for all.

In the face of toxic GRA reform debates, let’s demand better for trans representation at a time where being trans in the UK isn’t easy.

* Kobe Bibbon is a trans Lib Dem activist in Manchester