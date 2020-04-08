Why this is the toughest post-war challenge to liberalism

The coronavirus holds a firm grip around the neck of liberty in this new world we have found for ourselves in. No longer can we shop, gather, meet family or friends, embrace those we love. We are living within the tight confines of the perfect dystopian novel.

Although these measures are paramount to people’s survival and the continuation of our public services, they must only serve short-term survival, not the long-term rule. Indeed, many of these global measures look to be the tools of authoritarianism, for example in China ( and Israel as well), who are using the location of one’s phone to monitor compliance to quarantine. Even within the EU, Viktor Orban of Hungary has been granted the right to rule indefinitely by decree, excusing it as a response to coronavirus.

I wish to clarify at this point that I am not predicting a ruthless rise of Johnson to ‘Supreme Chancellor’ or anything of the sort, but that the Liberal Democrats must push-back against the automatic response to the crisis, authoritarianism. Many claims these more extreme measures are necessary, to ensure the safety of those around said person, however once left unchecked, we may find such measures normalised following the defeat of the virus.

Britain has a long and proud history of civil liberties prevailing against power, from the Magna Carta of 1215 to the Human Rights Act of 2010. During these constraining times, it is vital we hold firm upon this bedrock of liberty, rather than succumbing to the temptation of stringent security. The Liberal Democrats must serve as this bastion of liberty in the UK once the virus ends, in the face of resurgent protectionism and authoritarianism.

Despite not having an elected leader until 2021 *sigh*, our essentially liberal message must serve as the liberal light at the end of an authoritarian tunnel. An authoritarian tunnel which must serve as a blip in British history, rather than a new norm

* I am a LD member and activist, during and after the recent General Election, specifically in Guildford, and will soon be studying History and Political Science at McGill University, Montreal