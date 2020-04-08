What’s next? Money for nothing?

I hope that when we come out the other side of this current crisis, there are some lasting impacts on our politics and our system of democracy. As Liberal Democrats, we will be going through a process of transformation. The major issue that has dominated our message for the last three years has been resolved, at least for the moment. We will elect a new leader, who will have to oversee our re-engagement with the voters if we are to recover our support in the polls.

One key discussion needs to be around what we stand for, and what our policy objectives are. Labour has a new leader and presumably a new direction. We will need new policies that differentiate us from the other main parties.

An area which could be developed further is the Lib Dem position on community and the individual. Before COVID-19 came along, we used to talk about an epidemic of loneliness. People trapped alone by poverty or unaffordable housing, and a decline in social inclusion. We should develop our policies further, and take a radical stance on community. Let’s do what Lib Dems are good at, looking after people and communities.

Let’s look again at Universal Basic Income. In the current crisis, this would have enabled so many people to cope from day one of the lockdowns. There would no longer be a five-week wait to obtain income if you lost your job. Those working as a freelance or self-employed would already have a basic level of income to support them when they were no longer able to work or operate their business. Think of the savings that the government would make in administration costs if everyone had the same allowance paid to them: no separate benefit payments or universal credit. Think of the resources that would be freed up to deal with other important areas of the local and national government.

At the same time, new housing developments could be required to support community involvement and inclusion, as well as providing homes that would be affordable at all levels of income. Each community or area of housing could be supported to develop community facilities through grants and match funding. These new community assets would help young and old alike to have somewhere to meet and organise events and community activity.

Universal Basic Income is not a new idea. Suggested hundreds of years ago by Thomas More, it has been tried in several forms in different places. Tax paid by individuals and organisations would have to increase to pay for the allowance, but this could be part of a new model of engagement with society. As we move forward into a future where more and more manufacturing is automated, where common services provided by people are automated, and where more people are employed in a “gig” economy, we cannot allow it to be only the market that decides how much income people have to live on.

When self-isolation ends, we need to combat social isolation and financial insecurity.

* Tom Snowdon who is a Lib Dem member, is a Councillor on Chesterfield Borough Council