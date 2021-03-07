Your last chance to apply for the Ethnic Minority Future MPs Weekend

One of the great successes of the Campaign for Gender Balance has been its (still ongoing) series of Future Women MPs weekends. I know that Layla, Christine, Daisy and Wendy at least – and I think others – all went on one. Some even went to the same one.

The Racial Diversity Campaign is adopting the same model and is having an Ethnic Minority Future MPs Weekend next Saturday and Sunday and there are still places available. From an email sent round today:

The Lib Dem Racial Diversity Campaign would like to invite you to apply to the Ethnic Minority Future MPs’ Weekend to be held Zoom on 13th – 14th March 2021. With sessions delivered by our MPs and more, the event is a free intensive training weekend for aspiring ethnic minority candidates, designed to equip you with the knowledge you succeed as a Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate. Daisy Cooper (MP for St Albans and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats)

Munira Wilson (MP for Twickenham)

Baroness Lynne Featherstone (former minister and MP for Hornsey and Wood Green)

Margaret Joachim (Chair of the English Candidates Committee) As well as expert advice on your political career, the weekend will give you:

Information and advice on all aspects of the process from how to apply for approval, through to planning and winning your selection on your way to standing for Parliament

An opportunity to formulate your Personal Development Plan

Key skills on strategically planning your career in politics

A fantastic opportunity to network and make useful contacts with other aspiring ethnic minority candidates within the party

You can apply here – but hurry because the applications close tomorrow.

Don’t pass up the chance to go. It’s incredibly valuable training and well worth it to get to know other people as well. The bonds made on these events are pretty unbreakable. I’m still friends with people I met on training events in the 80s and 90s.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings