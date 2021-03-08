Mark Valladares

Welcome to my (International Women’s) Day – 8 March 2021

By | Mon 8th March 2021 - 7:30 am

Heavens, is it Monday already? Apparently so, and not just any Monday, but International Women’s Day, so there’ll be some content to reflect that, courtesy of our Editor-in-Chief.

I should take this opportunity to point readers towards Parliament’s celebrations of both International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month Although, somewhat curiously, both Houses will be marking it with debates on… Thursday.

Otherwise, I’ll be offering some thoughts on the Party’s disciplinary processes – which reflect some comments I’ve received from others who will remain nameless but may recognise the points that I’m making.

We’ll also have a debut article from a member in East Sussex, Mike Wallis, who thinks that we can do better on transport policy or, at least, talk about it.

There’s a tale from Bromley which predates the Orpington by-election, courtesy of Wendy Turner, whose father was a campaigning pioneer in the darker days of the post-war Liberal Party. Perhaps there’s nothing new under the sun?…

Otherwise, the result of a clutch of Young Liberal by-elections should be known shortly, as polls close at 4 p.m. The Returning Officer is encouraging members to vote…

and we’ll be inviting the successful candidates to let us have their views over the coming weeks.

One last thing. I was fortunate enough to receive my first dose of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, so tomorrow will show whether or not I suffer from any side effects. So, wish me luck, everydjisbcoa,cnvosbc…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Site news.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    @ Katharine @ Steve @ Joe I've made the point before that some brands of supposed Keynesianism are inherently neoliberal. The dominant mainstream narrative u...
  • Helen Dudden
    As I read about Boris Johnson looking to fund decoration for his official residence. It seemed very cruel to those who need Food Bank's. The divide between ha...
  • Helen Dudden
    I must admit being disabled I've learnt the importance of carers. They are poorly paid, and very important to those like me. Not an way to work, caring for ...
  • Helen Dudden
    There was money available for cronyism....
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Joseph Bourke "The problem will not be solved, however, while a quarter of the world lives in abject poverty, nor while a good slice of those living in develo...
Thu 11th Mar 2021
20:00
West London Quiz Night