Welcome to my (International Women’s) Day – 8 March 2021

Heavens, is it Monday already? Apparently so, and not just any Monday, but International Women’s Day, so there’ll be some content to reflect that, courtesy of our Editor-in-Chief.

I should take this opportunity to point readers towards Parliament’s celebrations of both International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month Although, somewhat curiously, both Houses will be marking it with debates on… Thursday.

Otherwise, I’ll be offering some thoughts on the Party’s disciplinary processes – which reflect some comments I’ve received from others who will remain nameless but may recognise the points that I’m making.

We’ll also have a debut article from a member in East Sussex, Mike Wallis, who thinks that we can do better on transport policy or, at least, talk about it.

There’s a tale from Bromley which predates the Orpington by-election, courtesy of Wendy Turner, whose father was a campaigning pioneer in the darker days of the post-war Liberal Party. Perhaps there’s nothing new under the sun?…

Otherwise, the result of a clutch of Young Liberal by-elections should be known shortly, as polls close at 4 p.m. The Returning Officer is encouraging members to vote…

Are you a member of @YoungLiberalsUK? Not cast your votes yet in the Executive Committee by-elections? It’s not too late, but act fast – polls close at 4 p.m. tomorrow (Monday) afternoon! #vote — Mark Valladares (@honladymark) March 7, 2021

and we’ll be inviting the successful candidates to let us have their views over the coming weeks.

One last thing. I was fortunate enough to receive my first dose of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, so tomorrow will show whether or not I suffer from any side effects. So, wish me luck, everydjisbcoa,cnvosbc…

