Let’s talk about transport

Mon 8th March 2021

For some reason, people often seem surprised that whilst I own a house and have a driving licence I choose not to have a car. I could afford to buy and run a car, but I choose not to, because I don’t need one. The public transport network where I live isn’t perfect and the walking and cycling infrastructure could do with some improvement, but it’s more than enough for me to get around.

Transport accounts for around a third of UK greenhouse gas emissions, with most of this coming from road transport. Therefore, given the government’s commitments made at the Paris climate summit, the government should be seeking to do whatever it can to help us reduce the amount of traffic on the roads. And inevitably when this government fails to take any action, the opposition parties should be making a fuss about it!

I wasn’t surprised to see the Chancellor freeze fuel duty for the tenth year in a row. I am surprised that this is coming at the same time as rail fares are being allowed to increase at above the rate of inflation. I don’t understand why at a time of climate emergency, the government continues to make it harder for people who choose not to own a car.

As Liberal Democrats, we never seem to talk about transport. Why aren’t we more noisy about it? On transport, all Labour seem to talk about is renationalisation of the railways. All the Greens talk about is HS2 (as an aside: why do Greens oppose High Speed Rail? It makes no sense). The Tories never seem to have much to say about anything other than vague soundbites about freeports. The goal is open for us!

More than one in five households in the UK do not have a car. We are reliant on walking, cycling and public transport, which as a network is often disjointed and does not work together. Our many Liberal Democrat run councils should be supporting the Slow Ways project, which seeks to establish a network of walking routes between towns and villages. The Beeching Axe left this country with lots of abandoned railway lines, perfect for conversion into safe, off road cycle routes (like the Bristol and Bath Railway Path). We should be looking to make using public transport an option for every single journey people want to make, with fully integrated ticketing between buses, trains and ferries, allowing people to abandon their cars. Perhaps a future Lib Dem government could have a target to reduce car usage?

Our response to the budget only talked about upgrading the transport system, to make them “green and future-proof”, which is really just waffle. We can do so much better!

* Michael Wallis is a Liberal Democrat member in East Sussex who is not quite as active as he used to be. He has worked in Transport for the past ten years.

