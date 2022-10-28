Your Parish and Town Councils need you!

ALDC are often reminding us that we should run candidates everywhere in local elections, and far be it for me to disagree. But it isn’t always easy – not everyone wants to be a councillor, and in years like 2023 with the prospect of a Conservative collapse in the Districts, there is a risk that even supposedly paper candidates may get elected.

But let me introduce you to a world where elections are usually uncontested, and where not every seat is filled.

The National Association of Local Councils has published its review of the 2022 elections at Town and Parish Council level and, whilst it was a relatively “off year” for the tier, with just 10% of local councils holding elections, just 11% of those elections were contested, representing 888 of the 8,068 council seats up for grabs. Worse still, 1,639 seats remained vacant after the elections, or 20% of the available places.

As liberals, that tends to offend, especially given our general view that citizens should be engaged and consulted by those who represent them. Indeed, the laws that determine how local councils are elected permit co-options within thirty days of an election where vacancies remain unfilled, a recipe for affirming undemocratic local cliques.

For many small Parish Councils, the lack of power is a contributory factor – how can you entice people to sit in meetings every two months where most of the issues are dealt with at higher tiers of local government? – but even towns with five figure populations and significant budgets struggle to find sufficient candidates.

So, if the amount of power is limited, why do people run to be Parish and Town councillors? NALC asked councillors that question, and the answers were rather interesting:

In May 2022, 86% of local councillor survey respondents stated that they stood for election to serve the community (exactly the same proportion as in May 2021). 31% of respondents said they wanted to change things in their community (a reduction of 25% from 2021). 7% stood for their political beliefs/values (down from 15% in May 2021). 15% stated they stood for election because they were asked to, down from 22% in May 2021. 4% stated they had stood to resolve an issue (down from 8% in 2021), and 4% said they had stood for other reasons (down from 7% in May 2021).

That does rather support my contention that, for the most part, the lowest tier of local government is political but not party political.

So, why tell you this? Well, 2023 is probably the biggest year for Town and Parish Council elections, as they tend to coincide with District Council elections in England, and therefore, if you live in a parished area, there may well be elections taking place. Promote them, stand as a candidate and why not use it as an opportunity to support your campaigning at other levels of local government and beyond?

Parish and Town Councils offer a relatively gentle avenue to develop skills that can be applied elsewhere, a source of potential members and candidates for higher tiers, and provide an opportunity to serve your community.

So, will there be more Liberal Democrats amongst the ranks of Town and Parish councillors next May? It’s entirely up to you, but you’d be more than welcome.

* Mark Valladares is the Chair of Creeting St Peter Parish Council in Suffolk’s Gipping Valley, and represents Suffolk on the National Assembly of the National Association of Local Councils.