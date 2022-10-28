Charles Quinn

ALDC by-election report – 27th October 2022.

By | Fri 28th October 2022 - 4:04 pm

There were only two principal council by-elections this week. The very good news is there were Lib Dem candidates in both of them, and both achieved positive results that moved the Lib Dems forward in the ward. So well done and thank you to everyone involved.

We start in the East Midlands on Derbyshire County Council where our candidate Rachel Allen achieved an impressive result in Long Eaton ward – increasing the Lib Dem vote share by 5% and jumping into 3rd place. Well done to Rachel and the team in Derbyshire! Labour gained the seat from the Conservatives.

Derbyshire CC, Long Eaton
Labour: 1104 (51.1%, +15.1%)
Conservative: 723 (33.5%, -16.5%)
Liberal Democrat (Rachel Allen): 239 (11.1%, +5.1%)
Green: 94 (4.4%, -1.6%)

Next we move over to the West Midlands to Sandwell MBC and Wednesbury South ward. Thank you to Manjit Singh Lall, for not only standing and making sure there was a Lib Dem on the ballot paper, but also finishing an impressive 3rd out of 5 candidates. This is the first time we had stood in the ward since a by-election in October 2009! Finishing so high up is a great achievements and it just goes to show the importance of always standing a candidate!

Sandwell MBC, Wednesbury South
Labour: 854 (51.3%, -6.3%)
Conservative: 654 [39.3%, -3.1%]
Liberal Democrat (Manjit Singh Lall): 77 (4.6%, from nowhere)
Green: 56 (3.4%, from nowhere)
TUSC: 23 (1.3%, from nowhere)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Council by-elections.
Advert

One Comment

  • Paul Barker 28th Oct '22 - 4:51pm

    On the Polling front, the Tories have had a boost of about 3% as a result of dropping Truss, a third of that came from us, pushing our average down to 9%. I don’t think we should worry too much about these changes – the big factor in how many MPs we get will be Tactical Voting.
    The overall picture is –
    Lab average 52%
    Con 24%
    LD 9%

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • brian Ellis
    This article and indeed the comments neglect to mention the role played by Charles Kennedy. He led the Party between Paddy and Nick and to ignore the contributi...
  • Roland
    @Lorenzo Cherin - I agree with your concerns, I've found many non-LibDem members of the public have picked up on the woolly and woke policies and thus dismiss t...
  • Roland
    @Nonconformisradicql I would hope the UK government's criteria for "windfall tax avoidance investment" would exclude such "investment"... However, given She...
  • Paul Barker
    On the Polling front, the Tories have had a boost of about 3% as a result of dropping Truss, a third of that came from us, pushing our average down to 9%. I don...
  • Peter Watson
    @Anthony Acton "Paddy Ashdown rebuilt the party after the disintegration of the Alliance in the late 1980s by concentrating on ONE basic policy" I was about to...