ALDC by-election report – 27th October 2022.

There were only two principal council by-elections this week. The very good news is there were Lib Dem candidates in both of them, and both achieved positive results that moved the Lib Dems forward in the ward. So well done and thank you to everyone involved.

We start in the East Midlands on Derbyshire County Council where our candidate Rachel Allen achieved an impressive result in Long Eaton ward – increasing the Lib Dem vote share by 5% and jumping into 3rd place. Well done to Rachel and the team in Derbyshire! Labour gained the seat from the Conservatives.

Derbyshire CC, Long Eaton

Labour: 1104 (51.1%, +15.1%)

Conservative: 723 (33.5%, -16.5%)

Liberal Democrat (Rachel Allen): 239 (11.1%, +5.1%)

Green: 94 (4.4%, -1.6%)

Next we move over to the West Midlands to Sandwell MBC and Wednesbury South ward. Thank you to Manjit Singh Lall, for not only standing and making sure there was a Lib Dem on the ballot paper, but also finishing an impressive 3rd out of 5 candidates. This is the first time we had stood in the ward since a by-election in October 2009! Finishing so high up is a great achievements and it just goes to show the importance of always standing a candidate!

Sandwell MBC, Wednesbury South

Labour: 854 (51.3%, -6.3%)

Conservative: 654 [39.3%, -3.1%]

Liberal Democrat (Manjit Singh Lall): 77 (4.6%, from nowhere)

Green: 56 (3.4%, from nowhere)

TUSC: 23 (1.3%, from nowhere)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.