Why aren’t the Government talking about the winter fuel crisis?

One of the characteristics of this Government has been an extraordinary inability to plan in advance for obvious problems ahead and to take basic steps to avert them.

Last week the National Grid issued a statement about the possibility of power cuts this winter if a cold snap is combined with gas shortages, with households experiencing 3 hour black outs.

This scenario has been entirely predictable since Russia invaded Ukraine but as usual the Government has acted with a mixture of sloth and ignorance. The UK doesn’t directly import much Russian gas but we will still be affected by reductions elsewhere – and while there are many advantages to our increasing renewable energy supplies they are, give the problems of storing electricity , prone to problems if the wind doesn’t blow ( or blows too hard ) and the sun doesn’t shine.

So we have an urgent need to ensure we have a good store of gas and are reducing demand as far as possible. The UK has very low gas storage capacity – there is the ‘Rough’ facility, a former gas field which as used by Centrica but which closed down in 2017 – the Government acting at its usual (low) speed finally negotiated and reached agreement with Centrica in August about reopening – but its not clear how much gas it will hold this winter.

That leaves us with reducing demand – and here we enter the completely extraordinary world of Liz Truss who turned down proposals to encourage business and the public to reduce demand because she ‘doesn’t want to tell people what to do’. Graham Stuart (still) the Energy Minister said that informing people about ways to cut energy would be the actions of a ‘nanny state’ presumably believing that power cuts are better than the Government advising people what to do.

We actually need a crash program not just to advise people how to save energy but to stop energy being wasted. The Government should be banning shops and offices from keeping lights on after they are closed for example. Public pressure can help – one of my bugbears is shops who tout their Green credentials and yet keep their doors permanently open in the winter – we need to be publicly shaming them.

Saving energy this winter will not just help avoid power cuts – it will save consumers and the government money and reduce our CO2 emissions. We may also at time be able to export electricity to Europe – cutting their use of gas.

The people of Ukraine are facing a cold, dark winter as Russia systematically tries to destroy their power supplies. The least we can do is save energy to reduce the effect of Russian cuts in gas supplies this winter.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.