Observations of an expat: elephants and grass

When the elephants fight it is the grass that suffers. So goes the ancient proverb of Kenya’s Kikuyu tribe. And at the moment, the adage is particularly apt.

The war in Ukraine is creating an energy and food crisis. This is combined with the effects of climate change, recession and the continuing effects of the Covid pandemic. The world is in the thick of a perfect political and economic storm of global proportions.

Within the developed world, allies are starting to bicker as rich countries use their buying power to outbid their less well-off neighbours in order to hoard dwindling resources.

Money allocated for the welfare of people at home and abroad has been redirected to pay for the wasteful costs of war. $350 billion has been set aside for rebuilding ravaged Ukraine.

Meanwhile drought, famine and war are ravaging the Horn of Africa. In Kenya the UN reports that 4 million people are “food insecure.” In Ethiopia the fifth drought season in succession is exacerbated by a civil war. And in Somalia Islamic fundamentalists and drought are estimated by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to have displaced 6 million people.

On the other side of Africa, desertification in Mali, Niger and northern Nigeria is forcing farmers off the land and providing fertile recruiting conditions for Boko Haram. Nigeria is also suffering from recent floods which destroyed 175,000 acres of farmland and displaced 1.4 million people.

Africa is not the only continent to suffer. It will take Pakistan years to recover from its recent floods. A quarter of the farmland was lost in a country where a quarter of the country’s national income is dependent on the agricultural industry. The total damage will exceed $40 billion or about one-sixth of the country’s GDP.

In the meantime, Western countries are borrowing heavily to finance subsidising energy price. This is on top of record borrowing related to the Covid pandemic. The World Bank and IMF have declared their financial policies “unsustainable.”

Britain and Sweden – two of the leading lights in the foreign aid business – have significantly cut their aid budgets in response to increased pressure on their welfare budgets. Germany and Italy are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Two developed countries have increased their aid budgets. Norway and Spain. Norway can afford it. Their $1.9 trillion oil-fuelled sovereign wealth fund provides each Norwegian with $250,000. But their $4.7 billion aid budget fails to make up for the roughly $20 billion lost from the British and Swedish cutbacks.

Of course the world’s biggest aid donor is the world’s biggest economy – the United States, although the roughly $40 billion it allocated this year is only a small proportion of its GDP. In fact, the US is near the bottom of OECD countries in terms of aid as a proportion of national GDP.

The Biden Administration hopes to take steps towards correcting this position by increasing the aid budget to $60 billion. But this is likely to be blocked if the Republicans win the mid-term elections.

China does not publish its aid budget. It has, however, become a significant donor on the world stage, although a lot of its financial support is in the form of loans for infrastructure projects. This is starting to create worries about a Chinese-fuelled debt crisis similarly to the one the West faced in the 1980s and 1990s.

Repayments on Chinese loans for the development of Hambartota International Port and Mattala Rakapaksa International Airport contributed to the riots and collapse of the Sri Lankan government. Thirty percent of Pakistan’s foreign debt is owed to Beijing.

In Africa, Angola, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia are heavily indebted to Chinese bankers. Recently there were fears that Kenya was on the verge of defaulting on its debt to Beijing because of difficulties in financing a Chinese loan to build a $4 billion railway.

A few years ago much ado was made about Xi Jinping’s pledge to invest $60 billion in Africa. Then last December he announced that the investment was being reduced to $40 billion because of Covid, and at the recent Chinese Party Congress there were hints that the slowdown in the Chinese economy meant that the Chinese aid budget and loan terms would need to be “reviewed.”

Aid is not pure philanthropy. In the quarter of a century before the pandemic the number of people judged by the UN to be in extreme poverty fell to 750 million – ten percent of the world’s population. These slightly wealthier people had more cash to spend on goods from developed countries. They were also more likely to stay at home instead of becoming economic migrants and their governments were more stable. This was a major benefit for the developed world whose economies also saw major growth.

Now the developing world is going into reverse. Over the past 15 years Ethiopia enjoyed an average growth of 9.5 percent a year. It is now heading towards recession. According to the IMF the world economy has more than halved from six percent growth in 2021 to a prediction of 2.7 percent in 2023.

Of course, that is not to say that money has disappeared. There are more than 2,200 billionaires in the world. The richest of them, Elon Musk, just spent $44 billion to buy Twitter. He is worth $220 billion.

