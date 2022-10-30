Tom Arms’ World Review

China

We will probably never know the reason for the removal of Hu Jintao from the recent Chinese People’s Party Congress. Was it the result of the medical problems of a confused old man? Or was it a crude attempt by Xi Jinping to emphasise that he is now totally in charge?

79-year-old Hu was Xi’s immediate predecessor. His administration was known for corruption, market reforms and greater political freedom; all of which are being suppressed by Xi. There must have been some discomfort among the party grandees about Xi amending the constitution to allow himself to serve a third (and probably fourth, fifth…) term as party leader and president.

Publicly humiliating Hu could have been his way of warning off potential critics. There aren’t many left in the upper reaches of the Chinese Communist Party. Xi has used the party congress to eliminate rivals and confirm acolytes. Good for Xi but bad for the world. Having the world’s most powerful dictator surrounded by Yes Men is not good news.

Franco-German Alliance

The Franco-German Alliance has been at the heart of peace in Europe since 1962 when Konrad Adenauer and Charles de Gaulle buried a century of brutal animosity in a service at Reims Cathedral. But what has been termed the “engine room of the EU” is now showing signs of stalling in the face of the energy crisis, the Ukraine War and relations with America.

French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for an EU-wide agreement to cap gas prices and share resources. Such a move was approved in principle at a recent EU summit but Germany’s Olof Scholz is dragging German feet on agreeing the details. At the same time, the Germans have been using their buying power to secure gas supplies at the expense of less well-off EU members. So far the Germans have filled about 90 percent of their storage capacity while countries such as Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are struggling.

There are also differences over defense and how military and economic aid should be directed towards Ukraine. The Germans are keen to use Ukraine to tie Washington closer to the defense of Europe. France sees the war as an opportunity to increase European defense cooperation and are angry at the Germans’ cancellation of Franco-German projects involving a new generation of fighter aircraft and battle tanks. Scholz and Macron were keen to smile for the cameras and minimise their differences at their most recent meeting, but they also postponed a 26 October regular Franco-German ministerial conference until “sometime in January.”

US and Ukraine

Some pundits are beginning to worry about the impact the US mid-term elections may have on continued American support for Ukraine. At the moment it is looking as if the Republicans may gain control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, and there is a growing isolationist wing on the right of the Republican Party.

For instance, if the Republicans win control of the lower chamber, Kevin McCarthy will become Speaker of the House and control the legislative agenda. He recently went on record to say that Americans “are not going to be inclined to write a blank cheque to Ukraine.” Josh Hawley, the senator from Missouri and a wannabe far-right standard bearer, went further and said that American aid to Ukraine “allows Europe to freeload.”

US aid for Kyiv is substantial. At $52 billion it is twice as much as all the other NATO contributors combined. Especially helpful to the Ukrainian military have been America’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

But not all Republicans want to back away from Ukraine. Their leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, is foursquare behind Volodomyr Zelensky and President Biden’s Ukraine policy. Opinion polls also show 73 percent of the voters supporting Ukraine. But that figure is down five percent from three months ago.

Iran

This past Thursday (27 October) saw 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amin died in Iranian police custody after being arrested for being “improperly dressed.” In the Shia religion the 40th day after a death is when families and friends gather for the equivalent of an Islamic memorial service.

In Iran this week they chose to mark the day with increased rioting. There is now a real possibility that angry rampaging women could topple Iran’s theocratic dictatorship. Previous demonstrations have been about elections, prices or living conditions. Current disturbances are more basic. “Death to the Dictator,” is the cry being increasingly shouted on the streets of Tehran, Esfahan, Bushehr, Arak….

Another feature of past demonstrations/riots was the ability of the regime to urge their supporters to launch counter-demonstrations. Counter-demonstrations have been inconspicuous by their absence. This could be a sign that 83-year-old Ayatollah Khameini is losing support among senior clerics. But opponents should be wary of celebrations. Not only could they be premature but there is the danger of what follows. In 1979 there was a recognised alternative to the Shah. The current revolution is leaderless. That means there is a real threat of a political vacuum if Iran’s mullahs ae violently toppled. Political vacuums are fraught with unknown dangers.

Northern Ireland

Anyone who thinks that Boris Johnson “Got Brexit Done” should cast their eye across the Irish Sea to Northern Ireland. Because of Johnson’s cack-handed handling of the troubled province’s relationship with the EU, Northern Ireland has failed to form a government and is facing yet another election to its devolved Stormont Assembly.

All of this is damaging the Good Friday Agreement, essential services in Northern Ireland, the local economy, threatening a wider, nasty EU-UK Trade War and endangering US-UK relations. At the heart of the issue is that the largest Northern Irish Party, Sinn Fein, wants Northern Ireland economically tied to the EU because it knows it will speed up eventual political unification with the southern half of the island. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), on the other hand wants to break with the EU and tighten economic ties with mainland Britain for the exact opposite reason.

The Northern Ireland Protocol negotiated by Johnson favours Sinn Fein and the DUP are refusing to form a power-sharing government (as stipulated by the Good Friday Agreement) until the Northern Ireland Protocol is ditched. Meanwhile the EU is threatening a trade war with the UK if the protocol is scrapped. The Biden Administration is angry because Washington is co-guarantor to the Good Friday Agreement. It seems that Johnson’s “oven-ready” deal is not even “half-baked.”

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.