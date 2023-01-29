The Voice

Zahawi sacking: Cooper calls for inquiry into what PM knew

By | Sun 29th January 2023 - 10:01 am

As Nadhim Zahawi finally and inevitably gets the boot, Lib Dem Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper has called for an inquiry into what Rishi Sunak knew and when. She also said Zahawi should quit as an MP.

Rishi Sunak has finally acted after spending days defending the indefensible on Nadhim Zahawi. It should never have taken him this long to act. Sunak’s first 100 days in office have been tarnished by endless Conservative sleaze and scandals.

Serious questions remain about what Sunak knew about Zahawi’s tax affairs when he appointed him. We need a proper independent inquiry to establish the facts and hold the Prime Minister to account.

Given this was a serious breach of the ministerial code, Nadhim Zahawi must also do the right thing and resign as an MP. He has shown he is unfit to serve in Cabinet and unfit to serve the people of Stratford-on-Avon.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Tim Rogers 29th Jan '23 - 11:50am

    Hypocrisy from Sunak. After over a week of talk of due process he does a complete U-turn.He is proving to be inept dull and direction less. Plenty for us to sink our teeth into.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Paul Barker
    My take on The Doomsday Clock people is that they are "Useful Idiots" for Putin now as they were for his Communist predecessors . Putin wants us to be terrified...
  • Tim Rogers
    Hypocrisy from Sunak. After over a week of talk of due process he does a complete U-turn.He is proving to be inept dull and direction less. Plenty for us to sin...
  • Alex Macfie
    @Iain Sharpe: Indeed, the article doesn't mention Israel~Palestine at all. So it's arguably off-topic. My only comment on that issue is to "plague on both their...
  • Nonconformistradical
    "Calling out a state for having a policy of systematically taking land from a minority group so as to built settlements for citizens of the occupying/majority g...
  • Mel Borthwaite
    @Mark Frankel “To de-legitimise Israel and only Israel is anti-Semitic” This is a perfect example of how the charge of antisemitism is being used as a w...