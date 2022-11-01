1 November 2022 – today’s press releases

BP profits demonstrate utter incompetence of government

Hotels for migrants in non-Tory areas is “party first, country last” approach

Matt Hancock should lose his MP salary while he’s in the jungle

Responding to the news this morning that BP has announced £7.1bn in underlying profit, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

These profits demonstrate the complete and utter incompetence of this Conservative government. As families and pensioners across the country struggle to pay their energy bills, BP are posting unimaginable profits raking off the backs of hard-working people. Liberal Democrats proposed a strong windfall tax over a year ago, yet the Conservatives have only attempted an incredibly weak version. Clearly, they’ve been too busy with their own chaos to act.

Commenting on the story that Suella Braverman allegedly refused hotel bookings for migrants because they were Conservative areas, Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

If this is true, it’s yet another example of the Conservatives putting their party’s interests ahead of the national interest and the rule of law. Suella Braverman has yet more serious questions to answer about her conduct as Home Secretary. Now more than ever there must be a Cabinet Office Inquiry, this is the final straw.

Responding to the news that Matt Hancock has lost the Conservative whip because he is appearing on “I’m a Celebrity”, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said: