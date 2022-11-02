We should not oppose some stealth taxes

The autumn statement on 17th November will probably provide reassurance for the markets, but bad news in other respects. We don’t yet know how the unpleasant ‘medicine’ will be mixed, but it will include higher taxes (including stealth tax rises through long term freezes to personal allowances), cuts to services and to government investment, and real terms cuts to some welfare payments.

Elements of our response to the forthcoming statement are easy. 1 The Tories got us into this mess through the Truss shambles, through Brexit, and through the lack of policies to build a decent economy over many years of poor stewardship. 2 We don’t want cuts to services and to welfare. 3 We should increase levies on companies which have happened to have benefitted from the war in Ukraine. But when it comes to any tax rises that may be proposed in the statement, we need to think carefully. We need to balance the short term expediency of pointing out everything the government is doing which could be unpopular, against longer term considerations of how to deliver a better society.

We want better public services, a fairer distribution of resources (in particular providing a higher level of support to those on lowest incomes) and sufficient investment in tackling climate change. This will require higher taxes than a world (favoured by many Tories) of minimal public services, more concentrated wealth, and low state investment. If we compare income taxes and social security contributions in the UK to those in European countries which offer the services to which we aspire, these are lower in the UK, not just for the rich, but for people right across the income spectrum.

We also know that significant components of government expenditure – health, and, since the invasion of Ukraine, defence – are going to continually require a greater share of resources which means that if even we kept tax levels the same, other parts of public spending which we care about will be squeezed.

To state the obvious, the only tax rises that are popular are those which the large majority of the population is confident will never affect them personally – and even then it can be touch and go. While there are some things we can do to tax the extremely wealthy more, the amounts that can be realistically raised are small in relation to the need. We are unlikely to campaign successfully on a platform of significant tax rises, and the same is true for everyone else – even if they wanted to.

Given these realities, stealth taxes – in particular the freezing of income tax personal allowances, so that as earnings increase, the government gradually takes a greater share – are one of the few realistic ways of getting sustainably to the kind of society we want.

So we should think carefully whether we want to attack this particular manoeuvre within the forthcoming autumn statement or whether we are better keeping schtum on this, and training our fire elsewhere.

