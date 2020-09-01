1 September 2020 – the overnight press release

Bill introduced to give health and care workers right to remain
The Liberal Democrats will today [01/09/2020] introduce a Bill calling on the Government to offer indefinite leave to remain to foreign nationals currently working in the health and social care sectors.
Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine, who is moving the Ten Minute Rule Bill, has warned it is unacceptable that people who put their lives on the line during Covid-19 should not be welcome to stay.
The Liberal Democrats have secured cross-party support from Labour, Conservative, SNP, Green, Plaid, DUP and Alliance MPs.
Ahead of the Bill’s reading on Tuesday, Christine Jardine said:
Foreign nationals in the NHS have been on the frontline in protecting us from Covid-19, putting themselves at risk and in many cases paying the ultimate price.
Their skills have been vital to all of us throughout this crisis. The least we can do now is to offer them the opportunity to stay and the security of knowing what their future holds.
I’m delighted that so many MPs from across Parliament are supporting this initiative to support those who have done, and will continue to do, so much for this country.