1 September 2020 – the overnight press release

Bill introduced to give health and care workers right to remain

The Liberal Democrats will today [01/09/2020] introduce a Bill calling on the Government to offer indefinite leave to remain to foreign nationals currently working in the health and social care sectors.

Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine, who is moving the Ten Minute Rule Bill, has warned it is unacceptable that people who put their lives on the line during Covid-19 should not be welcome to stay.

The Liberal Democrats have secured cross-party support from Labour, Conservative, SNP, Green, Plaid, DUP and Alliance MPs.

Ahead of the Bill’s reading on Tuesday, Christine Jardine said: