Davey reshuffle part 2 – What will Cooper, Chamberlain and Stone be doing?

Ed Davey’s reshuffle of his top team is being done in parts.

Yesterday, he announced the top three offices of state. Christine Jardine is going to Treasury, Layla Moran to Foreign Affairs and Alistair Carmichael takes on the Home Affairs brief.

Today, we discovered via Twitter that Wendy Chamberlain is taking on the role of Chief Whip alongside the Scotland and Wales and Work and Pensions briefs.

Wendy’s professional experience as a Police Officer and as a manager and trainer makes her an ideal choice for this role. The Chief Whip also has a role in managing the LIb Dem parliamentary staff and she’ll totally excel at that.

.@wendychambLD, who has been a powerful force since becoming an MP will be our new Chief Whip. Wendy will also take on the Scotland and Wales brief and fight for social justice as our Work and Penions spokesperson. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 1, 2020

Daisy Cooper takes over at Education. She loses her Culture, Media and Sport portfolio to former pantomime dame Jamie Stone and will no doubt take on other responsibilities. There is speculation that she will end up as Deputy Leader, a position that is decided by MPs alone.

Jamie Stone retains his defence portfolio.

The inimitable @Jamie4North will keep the govt honest when it comes to looking after our troops and shine a light on the mental health of veterans as our Defence spokesperson. He will also look after the Digital, Culture, Media and sport brief. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 1, 2020

So we wait to discover what is happening with the other four – Tim Farron, Wera Hobhouse, Sarah Olney and Munira Wilson. Who will get health, transport, business, environment, rural affairs, housing and local government?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings