Caron Lindsay

Davey reshuffle part 2 – What will Cooper, Chamberlain and Stone be doing?

By | Tue 1st September 2020 - 3:46 pm

Ed Davey’s reshuffle of his top team is being done in parts.

Yesterday, he announced the top three offices of state. Christine Jardine is going to Treasury, Layla Moran to Foreign Affairs and Alistair Carmichael takes on the Home Affairs brief.

Today, we discovered via Twitter that Wendy Chamberlain is taking on the role of Chief Whip alongside the Scotland and Wales and Work and Pensions briefs.

Wendy’s professional experience as a Police Officer and as a manager and trainer makes her an ideal choice for this role. The Chief Whip also has a role in managing the LIb Dem parliamentary staff and she’ll totally excel at that.

Daisy Cooper takes over at Education. She loses her Culture, Media and Sport portfolio to former pantomime dame Jamie Stone and will no doubt take on other responsibilities. There is speculation that she will end up as Deputy Leader, a position that is decided by MPs alone.

Jamie Stone retains his defence portfolio.

So we wait to discover what is happening with the other four – Tim Farron, Wera Hobhouse, Sarah Olney and Munira Wilson. Who will get health, transport, business, environment, rural affairs, housing and local government?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

