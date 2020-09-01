Paul Tyler writes…..Listening is just the start…

Once we have honed our listening skills we should surely seek to improve ways in which people are themselves empowered. How can they make their voices and their votes more effective ?

Here are a few immediate and urgent opportunities:

Fair Votes

Despite the Conservative manifesto promise to make sure “every vote counts the same – a cornerstone of democracy” the current inequality is outrageous. It takes 33 times as many votes for Green Party supporters to elect an MP as for SNP supporters, with big differences for Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats in between. Voters are cheated by the First-Past-The-Post system.

Ed Davey has committed himself to the cross-party campaign. But what should be the first priority? Persuading the Labour leadership to wake up, and accept the strong support of their membership for reform of elections to the Commons? Or concentrate on extending the STV success in local authority elections in Scotland – now to be repeated in Wales – to ensure voters in England do not miss out?

If the electoral system is the bedrock of our democracy, then surely some consistency throughout the UK is essential ?

Who Votes?

Liberal Democrats have long campaigned for votes for all citizens when they reach 16. We led national efforts to extend the franchise for the 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum and were only thwarted by combined Conservative and Labour Peers when we pressed then for 16-year-olds to be able to vote in the 2016 EU Referendum. Again, Scotland and Wales are leading the way, and the case for UK consistency is now overwhelming.

UK citizens working or living abroad are often affected by political decisions taken here – most notoriously on Brexit – but their representation is inadequate. We want them to vote in separate constituencies so that they have MPs who are committed to looking after their particular interests.

Similarly, EU residents working and resident in the UK make a substantial contribution, not least with various local taxes, and should continue to be allowed to vote in local elections.

Subsidiarity

The imminent Devolution White Paper, we are told, will force through the amalgamation of two-tier councils to create more unitary authorities, all with the compulsory addition of elected mayors. This looks suspiciously like centralisation rather than decentralisation, and is certainly not devolution. Whitehall retains the financial stranglehold, treating elected local representatives as simply a delivery mechanism for national policy priorities.

We have long championed subsidiarity = bringing decisions as close as possible to those who will be affected by them. The present Government is moving in the opposite direction.

The example of the SNP Government is also salutary. Concentrating power at that level, with little devolution to lower tiers of governance at community levels, is no way to spread empowerment.

Transparency

The current review of election regulation by the Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL) – which the Tories are this week blatantly using to attack the integrity of the Electoral Commission – is a vital opportunity to strengthen the rules governing campaign expenditure. Recent evidence shows that illegal activity, often by ineligible foreign participants, is currently hidden and unregulated. Referendum interference, as well as the funding of campaigns in target seats, may escape the legal constraints.

Our submission to the CSPL sets out our principled approach to the latter as follows:

The foundation stones of the UK’s Parliamentary democracy are the constituencies. We do not elect a President or Prime Minister, let alone a Government, but individual Members of Parliament. The Executive derives its authority from the collective mandate of those individuals. It must follow that the integrity of the process by which they are elected is of huge significance in determining the overall health of our political system. Ever since 1883, when Parliament legislated to restrict the ability of wealthy men (they were almost always men) to purchase election outcomes, and thereby MPs, this has properly been an overriding principle. The application of that principle has been severely strained by changes of campaign techniques and technology in the last decade.

Far from dismantling the statutory regulator, and inviting the Police to take over its role but with less transparency (as Johnson and Cummings are urging), we are recommending a more comprehensive role for the Electoral Commission.

Our citizens can only be empowered if they can have confidence that elections are not being secretly bought.

Deliberative Democracy

The publication of the report of the trail-blazing Citizens Assembly on Climate Change is a wake up call for all of us. Are we so conditioned by conventional representative mechanisms that we are failing to explore and exploit this potential for empowerment ?

* Lord Tyler is the Liberal Democrat Lords Spokesperson for Political and Constitutional Reform.