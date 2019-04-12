The Voice

12 April 2019 – today's press releases

By | Fri 12th April 2019 - 11:00 pm

Lib Dems: No woman should miss out on education because of period poverty

Reports in The Independent this morning that Daisy Wakefield, a student at the Univeristy of the West of England spent her entire student loan on sanitary products to distribute to poorer students, has reignited calls to end period poverty.

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson tabled an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons last month calling on the Government to extend its policy on free sanitary products to primary schools, colleges, universities and NHS GP surgeries.

Commenting on Daisy’s campaign for the University of the West of England to supply sanitary products to students, Layla Moran said:

It is appalling that students and campaigners such as Daisy Wakefield are having to take matters into their own hands to ensure that no woman misses out on education because of period poverty.

It is time the Conservative Government act to bring an end to this injustice. The promised provision of sanitary products in secondary schools must be expanded to include primary schools, colleges and universities.

Liberal Democrats have been fighting for over two years to end period poverty. No one should have to sacrifice any aspect of their education because of something as natural as their period.

Lib Dems slam Diane Abbott’s Assange comments

Responding to Diane Abbott’s appearance this morning on the Today Programme, during which she repeatedly dismissed rape allegations against Julian Assange, saying “those charges were never brought”, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

It is outrageous for Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary to dismiss serious allegations against Julian Assange simply because she likes his politics.

There is a woman in Sweden who has been left waiting nine years to have her rape allegation properly investigated. That is unacceptable. And with the Swedish prosecutors now considering reopening their investigation, these comments are particularly damaging.

Politicians of all parties must make clear that no one is above the law. Allegations like these must always be taken seriously, not dismissed in the casual way Diane Abbott did this morning.

