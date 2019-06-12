12 June 2019 – the overnight press release

Missed waiting time targets put lives at risk

Responding to a report conducted by the Public Accounts Committee which concludes that the failure to meet waiting time targets is putting lives at risk, PAC member and Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

This report provides a vital contribution at a time when the Government is reviewing waiting time standards. The delays we are seeing not only put lives in danger, but extend the time patients and families are struggling with worry, stress and pain.

With waiting times being missed on this scale, the Conservative Government must not scrap waiting times, but ensure the NHS has the resources and staff to meet the targets. If waiting times are deprioritised, or abandoned, the result could mean worse care for patients. This is unacceptable and the Liberal Democrats demand better.

We would invest money in preventive services and early intervention to reduce pressure on hospitals. A penny on the pound on income tax would provide an immediate £6 billion to our NHS to start this process. Liberal Democrats would combine this with a national workforce strategy to ensure that there are enough hospital doctors and nurses to provide time and effective care for all patients.