Mark Valladares

12 June 2019 – the overnight press release

By | Wed 12th June 2019 - 7:00 am

Missed waiting time targets put lives at risk

Responding to a report conducted by the Public Accounts Committee which concludes that the failure to meet waiting time targets is putting lives at risk, PAC member and Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

This report provides a vital contribution at a time when the Government is reviewing waiting time standards. The delays we are seeing not only put lives in danger, but extend the time patients and families are struggling with worry, stress and pain.

With waiting times being missed on this scale, the Conservative Government must not scrap waiting times, but ensure the NHS has the resources and staff to meet the targets. If waiting times are deprioritised, or abandoned, the result could mean worse care for patients. This is unacceptable and the Liberal Democrats demand better.

We would invest money in preventive services and early intervention to reduce pressure on hospitals. A penny on the pound on income tax would provide an immediate £6 billion to our NHS to start this process. Liberal Democrats would combine this with a national workforce strategy to ensure that there are enough hospital doctors and nurses to provide time and effective care for all patients.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 12th Jun - 7:49am
    Lorenzo, could you possibly give us some more information about this group, Liberal Tigers - Association for a United Centre? I had not actually heard...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 12th Jun - 7:41am
    Michael, Thank you but I have to agree with Thomas that the years 1947 to 1973 were not a golden age at all but the...
  • User AvatarFiona 12th Jun - 7:24am
    Agreed John. Anyone who is the victim of crime linked to drug use is, in reality, a victim of our current system of prohibition. So...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 12th Jun - 7:24am
    @ Innocent Bystander, "What is needed is for the British apple cart to be turned over and kicked into the ditch...." This seems a curious...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 12th Jun - 7:09am
    @matt Of course the ‘war on drugs’ isn’t working. Look at the escalation of drug abuse around the world since we took hard action in...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 12th Jun - 6:37am
    @ Michael BG, You still haven't said why you want to reduce the National Debt/GDP ratio. I'm not saying we should increase it. But I'm...