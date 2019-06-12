Lib Link: Wera Hobhouse MP on banning exports of plastics

Wera Hobhouse had a piece published on Politics Home yesterday on banning the export of plastics.

It goes without saying that the wealthiest countries, like us, who have the privilege of the means to be able to sustainably deal with waste, need to accept responsibility instead of shipping plastic waste around the world for poorer countries to deal with. This begins with increasing and developing our recycling facilities. If we cannot recycle it, we shouldn’t be using it.

In the article, Wera also discusses the Plastic Pollution Bill, presented to Parliament in February by Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael. It sets out to

ensure that by 2042 no plastic which is not capable of being recycled is

produced or used eliminate the use of non-essential plastics by 2025; and

progressively reduce plastic pollution.

Just as Lib Dems led on the 5p plastic bag charge, we are leading the fight against plastic pollution and fighting for measures to protect our environment.

Wera wrote her article to commemorate World Ocean’s Day. You can read the piece in full here.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.