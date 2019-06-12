Kirsten Johnson

Lib Link: Wera Hobhouse MP on banning exports of plastics

By | Wed 12th June 2019 - 8:21 am

Wera Hobhouse had a piece published on Politics Home yesterday on banning the export of plastics.

It goes without saying that the wealthiest countries, like us, who have the privilege of the means to be able to sustainably deal with waste, need to accept responsibility instead of shipping plastic waste around the world for poorer countries to deal with.

This begins with increasing and developing our recycling facilities. If we cannot recycle it, we shouldn’t be using it. 

In the article, Wera also discusses the Plastic Pollution Bill, presented to Parliament in February by Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael. It sets out to

  • ensure that by 2042 no plastic which is not capable of being recycled is
    produced or used
  • eliminate the use of non-essential plastics by 2025; and
  • progressively reduce plastic pollution.

Just as Lib Dems led on the 5p plastic bag charge, we are leading the fight against plastic pollution and fighting for measures to protect our environment.

Wera wrote her article to commemorate World Ocean’s Day. You can read the piece in full here.

 

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 12th Jun - 8:13am
    Thomas, I thought your observation that British entrepreneurs retire rather than become players on the world stage was very correct. How do we reignite British...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 12th Jun - 7:49am
    Lorenzo, could you possibly give us some more information about this group, Liberal Tigers - Association for a United Centre? I had not actually heard...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 12th Jun - 7:41am
    Michael, Thank you but I have to agree with Thomas that the years 1947 to 1973 were not a golden age at all but the...
  • User AvatarFiona 12th Jun - 7:24am
    Agreed John. Anyone who is the victim of crime linked to drug use is, in reality, a victim of our current system of prohibition. So...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 12th Jun - 7:24am
    @ Innocent Bystander, "What is needed is for the British apple cart to be turned over and kicked into the ditch...." This seems a curious...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 12th Jun - 7:09am
    @matt Of course the ‘war on drugs’ isn’t working. Look at the escalation of drug abuse around the world since we took hard action in...