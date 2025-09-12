12 September 2025 – today’s press releases

GDP: Govt must scrap their growth-crashing jobs tax

Mandelson: Lib Dems call for Parliament to vet next US Ambassador

Lib Dems reveal rate of agricultural, forestry and fishing business closures is increasing

Responding to the latest GDP figures showing 0% growth for July, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:

The Government talks of going full throttle on growth but the reality is they have left the handbrake on. Their growth-crushing jobs tax risks hollowing out our high-streets and ministers’ refusal to jettison their short-sighted red lines on cutting red tape with Europe is holding back our exporters. Tinkering around the edges simply won’t cut it. The Government needs to scrap their jobs tax and immediately begin negotiating a bespoke UK-EU customs union to unleash our small businesses. Without it we won’t be able to get the growth needed to rebuild our public services and protect family finances.

The Liberal Democrats have called for Parliament to be given a role in vetting the next US Ambassador, following the sacking of Peter Mandelson over his links with Epstein.

The party has said this should include a hearing with the Foreign Affairs Committee, to properly scrutinise the next proposed Ambassador and avoid a repeat of the botched appointment of a compromised public figure.

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Calum Miller said:

The Prime Minister’s appointment of Mandelson was a clear error of judgment, a mistake that we cannot afford to let him repeat. With Trump in the White House, we need an ambassador who will stand up to the President, and represent British values. To avoid further national embarrassment for our country on the international stage, the Foreign Affairs Committee must now have a role in scrutinising Mandelson’s successor before they are appointed.

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson and West of Scotland MSP Jamie Greene has today attacked SNP mishandling of rural and coastal communities as he revealed that almost 4,000 agricultural, forestry and fishing business have closed since the last election.

According to figures provided by the Scottish Government in response to a Scottish Liberal Democrat parliamentary question, 3,950 agricultural, forestry and fishing business have closed since Q2 2021.

The rate of closures is also increasing. In 2017, 645 businesses in those sectors closed, while in 2024, 835 businesses in those sectors closed.

Commenting on the figures, Jamie Greene said: