ALDC by-election report, 11th September

This week, there were six by-elections, of which four had a Liberal Democrat candidate.
In Dorset, we were able to secure a convincing victory, with Reform UK and the Conservatives left trailing behind in a battle for second and third place. Congratulations to Councillor Dawn Logan and the local team for ensuring that we were able to gain this seat.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole UA, Talbot and Branksome Woods
Liberal Democrats (Dawn Logan): 910 (32.4%, -4.0)
Reform UK: 791 (28.2%, new)
Conservative: 770 (27.4%, -4.9)
Labour: 170 (6.1%, -5.7)
Green: 165 (5.9%, -6.6)
Liberal Democrats GAIN from Conservative
Turnout: 28.36%
In West Suffolk, it was a close-fought election with all five candidates polling strongly, but ultimately Reform UK secured victory. Thank you to Caroline Revitt and the local team for ensuring that we remained in third place here.
West Suffolk DC, Newmarket East
Reform UK: 343 (29.7%, new)
Conservative: 288 (25.0%, +4.1)
Liberal Democrats (Caroline Revitt): 199 (17.2%, -3.1)
Labour: 176 (15.3%, -8.3)
Green Party: 148 (12.8%, new)
Reform UK GAIN from Labour
Turnout: 28.57%
In Bedfordshire, Reform UK secured a narrow victory, as all five candidates secured a solid share of the vote. Thank you to Neil Stevenson and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.
Central Bedfordshire UA, Stotfold
Reform UK: 823 (30.8%, new)
Conservative: 559 (20.9%, +1.3)
Labour: 532 (19.9%, -4.2)
Green Party: 416 (15.6%, new)
Liberal Democrats (Neil Stevenson): 339 (12.7%, +0.2)
Reform UK GAIN from Labour
Turnout: 35.7%
In Walsall, a two-horse race emerged between the Conservatives and Reform UK, with the latter ultimately winning the seat. Thank you to Daniel Barker and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.
Walsall MBC, Pelsall
Reform UK: 1,231 (45.0%, +31.3)
Conservative: 1,176 (43.1%, -24.1)
Green Party: 127 (4.7%, new)
Labour: 125 (4.6%, -14.5)
Liberal Democrats (Daniel Barker): 72 (2.7%, new)
Reform UK GAIN from Conservative
Turnout: 31.98%
There were two by-elections where we did not stand a candidate. Here are the results:
Vale of Glamorgan, Illtyd
Reform UK: 729 (31.3%, new)
Plaid Cymru: 657 (28.2%, +10.1)
Conservative: 445 (19.1%, -10.2)
Labour: 414 (17.8%, -22.7)
Green Party: 85 (3.7%, -8.5)
Reform UK GAIN from Labour
Turnout: 36.3%
Cheshire East UA, Wilmslow Lacey Green
Conservative: 370 (29.8%, -8.4)
Labour: 300 (24.2%, new)
Reform UK: 288 (23.2%, new)
Residents of Wilmslow: 215 (17.3%, -30.2)
Green Party: 67 (5.4%, new)
Conservative GAIN from Residents of Wilmslow
Turnout: 30.46%
Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams. A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.
* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC
Clearly Reform are on a roll right now, averaging 31% in The Polls but we should remember that its 8 Months to the next Local Elections & 4 Years to The Next General Election.
The question is whether Reform can maintain this level of support, I don’t think they will but we will just have to wait & see.
Without Bournemouth pulling a rabbit out of the hat at the 11th hour, the results from yesterday would have made grim reading. 4 Reform victories in England and Wales, in the latter beating both Plaid and Labour. And this for a English Nationalist party in deepest, rural Glamorgan.
It’s not in rural Glamorgan, it’s in Barry.