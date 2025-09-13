Observations of an Expat: Charlie Kirk

The murder of Charlie Kirk is a tragedy. The reaction is a frightening potential disaster.

On a personal level, the violent death of a 31-year-old father of two is heart breaking.

On the political plane it is a calamity. As of this writing we do not know the motive for the shooting. It is, however, most likely that Charlie Kirk was murdered for his far-right political views.

The right of free and open debate is a fundamental principle of democracy. It is one of the key reasons that democracies have prospered and totalitarian states have failed.

That is why most of America’s political figures have been loud in their condemnation of Charlie Kirk’s death, including President Donald Trump who started off on the right note in attacking the murder and the rhetoric which led to that murder.

But Trump being Trump, he couldn’t help himself from sliding into the self-same finger-pointing accusations of the type that he himself said led to Kirk’s death.

After praising Charlie as a “great American” who “loved his country” Trump went on to say: “All Americans, and the media, must confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonising those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most despicable way possible.

“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we are seeing in our country today.”

In Trump’s playbook it is himself and the Republican Party who are the victims. Trump makes no reference to the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; the arson attack on the home of Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor Josh Shapiro. The attempted kidnapping of Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat). The murder of the former Democrat speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark or the wounding of Minnesota state senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette (Democrats).

Neither did he mention the eight people who died as a result of the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill or the 1,500 people he pardoned after lauding them as “patriots.”

Trump also failed to reference his own rhetoric which includes describing immigrants as “vermin;” accusing Barack Obama of “treason;” or branding President Biden’s family as “the Biden crime family.” As for the Democrats as a whole, they are, according to Trump, “radical left maniacs trying to destroy our country.”

The rhetoric has led to increased violence across the political spectrum. Since 2017, Trump’s first year in the White House, threats against members of the US Congress, their staff and families, have increased 300 percent.

The fact is that the politics of Donald Trump—and by extension, the wider Republican Party—are the politics of aggressive, no holds barred, gutter rhetoric.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of The Liberal Democrat Voice. He is also a regular contributor to “The New World” (formerly “The New European”) and the author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War” and “America Made in Britain.”