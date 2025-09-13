Hina Bokhari challenges London Mayor’s decision to stop funding Southall Black Sisters

This week Lib Dem AM Hina Bokhari has challenged Sadiq Khan’s inexplicable decision to cut funding for Southall Black Sisters. For nearly half a century, this organisation has been helping marginalised women, including those who are subject to the cruel “no access to public funds’ restrictions, flee gender based violence.

They Mayor has changed the funding model so that this vital organisation has had to struggle to find funding for the second half of the financial year and faces future problems.

The group protested the cut to their funding at City Hall on Thursday and Hina was there to support them.

Today Southall Black Sisters battled the tube strike to be there at City Hall when I asked the Mayor why their funding had been cut – putting the survival of their vital service in danger. Sadly, it was an incredibly disappointing response from Labour & Sadiq Khan. Here’s why⬇️ [image or embed] — Hina Bokhari OBE AM (@hinabokharild.bsky.social) September 11, 2025 at 5:41 PM

She has a petition on the London Lib Dems website where you can find out more about the background to this.

On My London, Hina said:

The Mayor’s own Violence Against Women and Girls strategy commits to supporting the most vulnerable, including migrant victim-survivors and those from minoritised backgrounds, yet cutting off public funding for six months and threatening the survival of this lifesaving service directly contradict these promises.

I have made a small donation to support SBS’s work. If you would like to do the same, you can do so here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings