Vince Cable writes: Boycotting Trump

Whoever advises Ed Davey gets full marks for suggesting the boycott of next week’s Trump banquet at the Palace. And congratulations to Ed for taking up the right issue in the right way at the right time.

A boycott signals clearly that Lib Dems reject the Labour government’s obsequious, subservient cultivation of Trump. And to focus on Trump’s active complicity in the horrors of Gaza touches the moral core of British public opinion.

I set something of a precedent by boycotting the state dinner for the King of Saudi Arabia when I was Acting Leader. There was some tut-tutting from party grandees as well as the anti-Lib Dem press (ie. most of it). I was accused of disrespecting the Royal Family.

But we should argue that the use of royalty to massage the vanity of appalling guests – from Mobutu and Ceausescu to Trump – is, itself, disrespectful to the head of state. I never experienced any subsequent rebuke from the Palace for my boycott and I very much doubt if Ed’s dealings with the King will be affected.

The focus on Gaza is timely and correct. But there is a wider issue: the way in which the government has turned the UK into a supplicant, vassal state of Trump’s America. The implications go beyond the indignity of bowing and scraping to Trump. Of course, the USA has been our close ally since wartime and is the centrepiece of NATO. Continued US support is currently needed to help support Ukraine in its existential struggle. But clinging to hope and sentiment isn’t a strategy.

The Trump presidency should surely be wake-up call to Britain and other European countries. If the ‘Special Relationship’ amounts to no more than the American President’s susceptibility to flattery, a love of royal photo-opportunities and a liking for Scottish links golf courses, it is worthless. It could evaporate as quickly as Peter Mandelson’s role as Trump ‘whisperer’ and courtier-in-chief. Any defence guarantee to Ukraine or the rest of Europe is unreliable and is discounted in the Kremlin accordingly. Trade agreements are even more precarious.

The choice facing the UK and other Western allies is stark. One is to ‘hang in there’ in the hope that Trump will continue to smile in our direction, will mellow and be succeeded by someone less capricious, avaricious and opportunist. That appears to be UK government policy. Sadly, there is little sign of mellowing or of a more tractable successor. The recent humiliation meted out to the Japanese in their negotiation over trade is a warning that even the most craven of supplicants will be trodden underfoot if it suits Trump’s mood.

There are several specific warnings for the UK. First, ‘strategic autonomy’ is no longer just a fancy slogan but an imperative. And, specifically, relying on the US to continue to support Ukraine is simply wishful thinking. And that means moving quickly with European allies, notably Germany and France, to establish a viable and state-of-the-art defence capability. And this raises uncomfortable questions about the sharing of the UK-French nuclear deterrent (ie with Germany). And additional defence commitments cannot be met when the UK’s lazy political consensus is that the country is ‘overtaxed’; nor when the French are paralysed by blockers with their ludicrous claim that France is suffering unbearable public sector ‘austerity’.

Second, there is a false sense of achievement over trade negotiations with the USA. Higher tariffs on UK exports are treated as a ‘win’ because they are only 10%. The (provisional) agreement incorporates some sinister subclauses which appear to give Washington veto rights over any third-party UK agreements or investments: a blatant infringement on our sovereignty. There is a rather unsubtle warning that Britain must not tax or regulate unfavourably the Tech Bros who dominate the US stock markets. Their market dominance and the algorithms they control are the foundations of the new digital economy and we are at risk of losing even a scintilla of technological independence.

There is little evidence that buckling under Trump’s pressure gets meaningful and sustainable better outcomes. Standing up to Trump, by contrast, has forced him to back down (China) or secures independence albeit at some short-term cost (India, Brazil, Canada). Of course, the economic relationship with the US remains important. But for the UK the imperative is to hedge and diversify trade and investment relationships: rebuilding our partnership with European neighbours more urgently than at present; recognising that the centre of gravity of the world economy has moved to Asia (which will accelerate with Trump’s self-destructive attacks on America’s science and education system); and accepting the need to do more serious business with regimes we may not like (Saudi Arabia; China).

A bigger point is that the USA is walking away from the role it held post-war as the hegemon which established strong international institutions and order. We have seen the abandonment of the COP process on climate, the sabotaging of the WTO, the belittling of the UN and disregard for humanitarian norms. Nor is the other superpower- China – really credible in this role despite the rhetoric. It falls to the so-called ‘middle powers’, including Britain, which depend on an open economy and international rules, to pick up the pieces.

We also have to challenge the assumption that the US is at the heart of an alliance of shared values in which we loosely call ‘the West’. Trump has trashed independent universities, lawyers and media outlets; rejected democratic election results; stirred up political violence; trodden on basic individual rights; and normalised egregious corruption. Democracy is more secure in Brazil., India and Nigeria than in the USA. Although Europe has its delinquents -Hungary and Slovakia- and governance challenges -France- the EU represents our values in a way the USA no longer does. The implications are obvious.

I was brought up on the story of the vain, narcissistic king who walked around naked believing he was dressed in a suit of gold. It required an honest youth to take him down. Ed?

* Sir Vince Cable is the former MP for Twickenham and was leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2017 until 2019. He also served in the Cabinet as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills from 2010 to 2015.