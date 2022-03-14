14 March 2022 – today’s press releases

Ministers losing track on Ukrainian refugee visa u-turns

Homes for Ukraine: Refugees still trapped in bureaucratic limbo

Economic Crime Bill: Lib Dems close ‘Oligarch Loophole’

Responding to Sajid Javid’s confusion this morning over a family reunion route for Ukrainian refugees, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

The Government has u-turned so many times over visas for Ukrainian refugees, it seems even its own Cabinet Ministers have lost track. Three weeks on, it is unacceptable that the Home Office is still turning away desperate families fleeing Putin’s war, and snaring them in red tape at the border. It is shameful that even Ukrainians working in our NHS cannot bring family members to join them. The Government must make one more u-turn, and allow any Ukrainian refugee to come to the UK without having to apply for a visa first.

Responding to the Government launching the “Homes for Ukraine” website for people to sponsor Ukrainian refugees, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

Families and communities across the UK have been crying out for the chance to sponsor refugees for years. It shouldn’t have taken weeks of appalling humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine for the Government to finally listen. Even after the Government’s welcome U-turn and side-lining of Priti Patel from this scheme, the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees trying to get to the UK are still trapped in bureaucratic limbo, unable to come here. Michael Gove couldn’t even say when people will start to arrive under his new scheme. Ministers should do what the British people are urging them to do now: allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK today, without first having to apply.

The Liberal Democrats have closed a major “oligarch loophole” in the Economic Crime Bill after the Government accepted their crucial amendment.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran and Liberal Democrat Peer Lord Chris Fox both tabled an amendment to the legislation which sought to close a backdoor route for oligarchs to avoid meeting crucial anti-money laundering requirements contained within the Bill.

The Bill establishes a register of beneficial ownership for overseas entities. However, as originally drafted, it gives the Government the power to grant individuals – which could include Kremlin-linked oligarchs – an exemption from its registration requirements on the broad basis of “the interests of the economic wellbeing of the United Kingdom”.

The Liberal Democrats warned that this loophole could give ‘carte blanche’ to oligarchs and their enablers to aggressively lobby the Government for exemptions – with the risk that Kremlin-linked individuals continue to operate in the shadows, with no transparency around the ownership of their assets and no disruption to their operations in this country.

This evening, as the bill is fast-tracked through the House of Lords, the Government has confirmed they will accept the Liberal Democrat amendment and drop the loophole from the bill altogether.

Commenting on the news Layla Moran MP, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, said: