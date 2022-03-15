Liberal Democrats need to be prepared for more than a change of government at the next election

Yesterday, Stephen wrote of the damage to our politics caused by the current Conservative administration. Today, he looks at how these might be repaired…

Boris Johnson has damaged Britain: its cohesion, its standing, its reputation, its economy and its constitution. But what is increasingly apparent is that he has also damaged his own Conservative party. When the time comes to remove them from office, an electoral strategy will be insufficient; there needs to be a positive plan for long-term progressive politics that both fixes the mess left by Johnson’s opportunistic populism and makes sure no future Prime Minister can act with such gross impunity. And that represents the singular opportunity for Liberal Democrats today.

The North Shropshire by-election, which smashed the Blue Wall, demonstrated the role and reach Liberal Democrats have when it comes to ejecting this government from office. But that is only the beginning. It must be the springboard into a decade of permanent progressive reform.

The tragic invasion of Ukraine has shown Johnson’s government to be left wanting in response, shone a light on Russian money backing the Tory party, demonstrated how out of step he has become with public opinion on refugees and abrogated his little England rhetoric on what has been a truly damaging Brexit. Ukraine has demonstrated not only that we need to act together with our European partners (note Liz Truss attending a European Council meeting) but more fundamentally that these are partners because we share such fundamental values. The idea of Britain forging new deals with anyone and everyone around the world regardless of values was always absurd. The geo-politics of the war in Ukraine underlines that. It has solidified the resolve of the EU (and NATO) on defence, energy, trade and yes values. It puts them in stark opposition to the non-free world headed by Russia and China.

Fortunately, it is clear where Britain belongs here and that blows a Brexit shaped hole in Johnson’s rhetoric. It will be for a future government to fix the mess but it is clear that Lib Dems must make the case for those shared values and the consequence of re-establishing constructive cooperation with Europe and the single market. We must pave a way back for Britain in Europe.

But there is more. Johnson and his cronies should never have been able to have caused so much damage to Britain, its reputation and its institutions. As Tim Farron recently put it, we don’t have to agree with the prime minister, but we do need to trust him. Treating parliament and the constitution as his personal plaything was wrong and this must never be allowed to happen again. Real structural change is needed and not as some sort of nerdy package of constitutional reform that doesn’t speak to the concerns of voters, but a real progressive project for re-establishing trust, integrity and accountability at the top of politics and preparing Britain for the future.

It might seem like a distant prospect but we must start preparing for a prolonged period of progressive politics. We need collaboration and cooperation with those with whom we share values – internationally and in domestic politics. We need to fix the mess and fix the system.

* Stephen Barber is Professor of Global Affairs and a former Parliamentary Candidate