15 December 2020 – today’s press releases

Government’s failure to secure land at Holyhead for border checks is a shocking show of unpreparedness say Welsh Lib Dems

Labour’s failure to stand up for Wales and devolution in key amendment during Internal Market Bill is shocking say Welsh Lib Dems

With just 16 days until the end of the transition period the UK Government has admitted it has failed to secure land at Holyhead to carry out the extra checks on vehicles entering the country leading to fears of gridlock in the area.

In answer to a question from Lib Dem Peer Roger Roberts the UK Government admitted that “No land has yet been purchased [and that] two potential sites have been identified in partnership with the Welsh Government and commercial discussions are under way.”

Speaking following his parliamentary question Lord Roger Roberts said:

This just shows how unprepared the United Kingdom is for Brexit and how little most Ministers in London care about the impact. The government need to admit that they’ve messed up here. They are actively pursuing a course that is utterly at odds with the wellbeing of the nation.

Welsh Liberal Democrats candidate for North Wales in next year’s Senedd election Chris Twells said:

The Government said we would be ready, they said we would be prepared, and we are clearly not. There’s next to no chance of this land sale being agreed and finalised before New Year’s Eve. This final confirmation will mean absolute chaos in Holyhead in just a few weeks’ time.

Yesterday (Mon 14th Dec) in The House of Lords, The Labour Party failed to stand up for Wales and devolution when the abstained in a key vote regarding the State Aid in the Internal Market Bill.

They key amendment which had the support of the Welsh and Scottish Governments was defeated by 99 votes – after 170 of Labour’s 177 peers, including all Welsh Labour Peers failed to vote.

Speaking following the defeat Lord German said: