Roger Roberts writes: Upgrading the port of Holyhead?

Johnson’s government deserves no applause. In so many instances it has shown itself unable or unwilling even to recognise that problems exist. One of the issues that show how incompetent they are is that of the port of Holyhead. It is expected that, with the UK’s departure from the European Union that trade between the Irish Republic and the UK will be very different and with far more documentation required.

It is already announced that, in an attempt to avoid tariffs and time consuming form filling, one ferry line will be sailing directly from an Irish port to mainland Europe.

I asked the government how many vehicles were involved – the answer – HMG has not required any such estimate! Have they done something as simple as checking how many lorries are carried on ships arriving in Holyhead ?

On March 2 2020 the minister replied “The ports that are best prepared will have competitive advantage”. Was this a little hope? At that time Dublin had spent £30 million upgrading its port with extra warehousing, animal accommodation and so on. I contacted folk at Holyhead – not a penny spent on upgrading on this side of the Irish sea!

Ministers assured me that there was plenty of time to organise these improvements. so I asked another question which was answered on December 11th.

To ask Her Majesty’s Government what space will be available for truck drivers arriving at the Port of Holyhead from Ireland to complete documentation papers from 1 January 2021.

The answer came:

The small facility at Roadking in Holyhead, which was prepared last year, will remain for drivers seeking to complete their ATA Carnet paperwork. This will require traders to book in advance with Border Force who will attend to endorse the Carnets.

AND THEN –

HMRC will be engaging with Stena and Border Force to explore whether there is any capacity for the port to accommodate other checks.

In the meantime Lorry drivers must travel to register at Warrington 102 miles away!

December 14 brought the confirmation:

We have purchased no land.

We need this lorry parking facility in a little over a fortnight !

* Lord Roberts of Llandudno is a Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords