How many people will miss the vaccine because they don’t have a GP?

I am looking forward to having the Covid-19 vaccine. Well, not the actual act of having a jab in my arm (twice), but because it will open up my life. Apart from a short window in the summer, we have not had any social visits in our home since March and we still only leave the house for walks or for medical reasons.

We can both be confident that we will be called in for the vaccine at some point in the New Year. But it appears that an unknown number of eligible people may be missed. Thousands of people in the UK are not registered with a GP. We can only speculate on the reasons why anyone may not be registered – it could be down to something simple like moving house, or it could be something more complex around immigration irregularities, even because someone is the victim of trafficking.

To be effective, as many people as possible should be vaccinated, whatever their immigration status. So surely the NHS needs to know how many people in the country are not registered, so they can be traced and contacted?

Munira Wilson asked Health Minister Jo Churchill how many people are not registered in England, and was told “No such estimate has been made.” In other words, they don’t know.

Apparently over 60million people are registered with GPs in England and that figure is actually larger than the population, which implies that many people are registered with more than one GP, and that people who have left the country or have died are still on GP lists. But that, of course, masks the numbers who are not registered at all.

Munira is quoted as saying:

With so much relying on the Government to successfully roll out the vaccine, it is absolutely vital that ministers make sure everyone can access it. The fact that there has been no estimate made of the numbers of individuals not registered with a GP calls into question what plans, if any, they have made to reach everyone. People are placing so much hope on the vaccine that any further blunders in the Government’s response to the pandemic will further devastate the millions of people hoping that by next Spring we can expect to return to a level of normality.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.