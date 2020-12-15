New Year’s Resolution – Support the UN treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons

Liberal Democrats should have the chance, at Spring Conference 2021, to vote to uphold the international rule of law and take a stand with the many countries who have signed and ratified the UN Treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons. We should adopt a policy of support for the Treaty.

We have a choice to continue to align with the Conservatives and Labour, who will not support the Treaty, or to recognise that 21st century security depends on international cooperation and the rule of international law. We should recognise that resources and political energy should be spent on fighting climate change and inequality – not on modernising weapons of mass destruction. We should spend resources instead on conventional forces that can play an important role in peace keeping.

The Treaty comes into force on 21st January 2021. At that moment, possessing, developing, hosting, transporting nuclear weapons becomes contrary to international law. All nuclear weapons states are resisting the Treaty – ignoring it, ridiculing it – doing anything they can to resist the call from so many of the world’s people to ensure that nuclear disarmament becomes a reality and so removes one of the greatest threats to the future of humanity. Nuclear Disarmament would also free up the trillions of dollars currently earmarked for modernising nuclear weapons.

If nuclear weapons states had respected the deal made under the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) there would be no need for this new Treaty. Countries would not seek to acquire or develop nuclear weapons in return for nuclear weapons states gradually disarming. However in the 50 years since the NPT came into force three nuclear weapons states, India, Pakistan and Israel have never signed up to it. Of the rest, including the U.K., they have not kept their side of the bargain. They may have reduced the number of warheads but at the same time they have developed more powerful systems. This UN Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (the Ban Treaty) was born out of the frustration of many countries that the few nuclear weapons states were clearly not intending to respect their disarmament obligation. Our U.K. Government says it supports global multilateral disarmament but then votes to retain and modernise the U.K. Trident missile system.

Nuclear Weapons are weapons of mass destruction just like chemical and biological weapons.

Liberal Democrats have resisted making unilateral nuclear disarmament a policy because we have felt that such a move smacks of an unpatriotic, tree-hugging, unrealistic dreamer mentality.

However, now we would be joining with 137 other countries who have signed or ratified the Ban Treaty. If the U.K. ignores all the millions of people represented by those countries, it smacks of the old imperialist attitudes. Surely we do not believe we deserve a bigger say in the world because we own nuclear weapons? There are voices in the Lib Dems who think we should not debate this at Conference. They think it is too divisive. I think not to debate it would be irresponsible and backward-looking.

* Baroness Sue Miller is a Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords. She is a member of Lib Dems against Trident and Vice President of Parliamentarians for Nuclear non-Proliferation and Disarmament, which is an international organisation of hundreds of Parliamentarians worldwide.