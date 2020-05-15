15 May 2020 – today’s press releases

Govt urged to protect funding to house homeless

Lib Dems call for Coronavirus honours list

Davey: Govt must get a grip on care homes coronavirus crisis

Davey: Public would expect Brexit extension

Responding to reports that the Government will no longer fund local councils to house homeless people during the Covid-19 pandemic, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

The Coronavirus crisis is an unprecedented threat. It is leaving the most vulnerable in our communities at risk and it is our duty to look after them. It would be irresponsible for the Government to pull emergency funding for local authorities to accommodate rough sleepers, particularly as many have underlying health conditions that make them susceptible to Coronavirus. The compassionate approach, especially when hotels remain in need of custom, would be to continue the scheme and ensure no one is left out in the cold. Ministers must also make specialist support available to those who struggle with addiction or other mental health issues, as is the case for so many people sleeping rough right across the UK.

The Liberal Democrats are urging the Prime Minister to establish a coronavirus honours list to formally recognise and pay tribute to those who have “gone above and beyond” to serve their communities through the current crisis.

In a letter to the Prime Minister from Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat Defence spokesperson, the party urges the Government to consider the introduction of the additional honours round, alongside an independent review of the salaries paid to those working on on the frontlines of the crisis.

The Liberal Democrats have also proposed a Frontline Support Package to give frontline workers the support they need and recognition they deserve. The package includes urgent provision for PPE, practical help for frontline workers, and an additional service payment for each day on the frontline.

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said:

Through the COVID-19 disaster we have seen incredible displays of community spirit, charitable enterprise and heartwarming kindness from vast numbers of volunteers. The special efforts of people right across the country have helped thousands in dire need, especially those who are isolated or particularly vulnerable. Meanwhile, frontline staff in our NHS and care sectors, not to mention myriad of essential workers, have worked tirelessly, putting their own health on the line, to help combat this virus and protect vital supplies of food and other essentials. This work could not be more important. We must recognise and pay tribute to those who have gone above and beyond during this crisis, whether as volunteers or in their line of work. Their efforts to support others have helped to keep the UK on its feet at this dreadful time. The Government must ensure that those working right across our essential services are paid a decent wage that reflects the value of their contribution to our society and economy. That is why I have written to the PM asking for an independent review of salaries and the possibility of establishing a coronavirus honours list, where the efforts of many of our community champions and frontline staff can be formally recognised and paid tribute to. This is another small way we can enable communities to show their appreciation to those who are making enormous personal sacrifices to help others at this terrible time.

Davey: Govt must get a grip on care homes coronavirus crisis

Responding to the ONS figures released this morning showing over 12,500 care home residents have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

The figures released today showing that more than 12,500 care home residents have died of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic are incredibly tragic and will horrify the British public. Even worse, the vast majority of these tragic deaths took place in a care home itself, not at a hospital where these people could have received critical care. The virus has swept through care homes right across England and Wales, where our most vulnerable were being looked after. The Prime Minister must come forward and explain how this dreadful situation has been allowed to happen under his watch. The Liberal Democrats and others have been repeatedly calling for care homes to be provided with adequate personal protective equipment and access to frequent testing. How many lives will be lost before the Government resolves this crisis? If we are to keep the most vulnerable people in our society safe, the Government must get a grip on the spread of coronavirus in our care homes.

Davey: Public would expect Brexit extension

Responding to reports of “very little progress” with the latest round of UK-EU trade talks, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: