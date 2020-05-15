Roger Roberts writes: A post-pandemic United Kingdom

Embed from Getty Images

I’ve never been a revolutionary! Just a hopefully useful Minister of the Methodist Church and that faith still steers me from day to day. I have many wonderful friends who belong to other faiths or have no religious faith at all.

At times of global crises what every individual believes directs our thinking. In all probability that decides how we respond to various situations. I don’t know the beliefs of a man who said that Donald Trump was the greatest President of all time and of others who adore Mr Johnson. I only hope that on November 3rd the United States decides differently, or else we’re all doomed! I’m proud that Abraham Lincoln had a drop or two of Welsh blood in his veins.

What Trump and Johnson believe can decide the future of so many people. The news of the deliberate destruction of Refugee Camps and the readiness to deny so many people basic human rights must surely lead us to instigate a modernisation of the United Nations. It will be a struggle but that incredible organisation that has done so much good in 75 years old and much has changed in that time.

The very thought of the United Kingdom acting as an independent offshore island is so harmful. Whatever the arguments for a hard or soft Brexit we are, as a result of the Coronavirus, trying to decide the future of the United Kingdom in the most unfavourable climate possible. It is now an Impossible Brexit and yet this government refuses to think again and extend the transition period beyond the end of this coming December. The predictions of the consequences of a hard Brexit were of the doubling of unemployment numbers- this on top of the virus catastrophe will mean extra hardship for millions of people.

Do we not need serious discussion now regarding a post-pandemic United Kingdom. The everyday lives of all of us will be changed hopes and dreams will be shattered. We should make certain that no person suffers unduly. Life will be different but we need to make certain that every person has the means to cope with the changes. I’m not the only one who doubts the ability of the present Government to achieve this.

How prepared are we for sharing our vision with people of all parties ? I’ll close with an oft repeated dream of building a world fit for children to live in.

* Lord Roberts of Llandudno is a Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords