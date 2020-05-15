We must listen to the teachers’ unions

We should all be watching carefully the dispute that is bubbling at the moment between the teaching unions and the government. It could very easily set a precedent for how the rest of us are treated when it comes to workplace protections against COVID-19.

When Boris Johnson addressed the nation last Sunday, informing us of the new rules in a way that he alone could have imagined was significantly clearer than the hue of mud, the onus was delicately and deliberately placed on employees rather than employers:

Work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can’t.

Think how different this is to what he ought to have said: “If your employees can’t work from home, employers must adapt their working environments to the new Covid-secure standards.”

Yet instead of this, we were given the woolly assurance that, “we have been working to establish new guidance for employers”.

And here is where we come to teachers. The academisation of the education sector means that schools are now run for profit. A Local Education Authority can set minimum standards across their region and co-ordinate efforts to ensure that schools are safe. An academy chain, motivated by little other than exam results and quantifiable progress, can much more easily set their own standards.

So when the Daily Mail screams, ‘Let our teachers be heroes’ on their front page and complain that ‘militant unions’ are stopping teachers from returning to the workplace, backed up by the Education Secretary, is it any surprise that they can count on the support of the academy chief earning an annual salary of £550,000, working for the government’s flagship chain that bears the name of one of the Conservative Party’s most generous donors?

The National Education Union (NEU) have advised their members that:

… anyone in a vulnerable or extremely vulnerable category should work from home…

The NEU doesn’t not advise you to stay away from work in other circumstances simply to avoid contact with others.

NASUWT, the other main teaching union, advises that

… employees have a legal entitlement to a safe working environment…schools should not be asking anyone who may be at risk, or pose a risk to others, to declare they are safe to return to work.

This is hardly the Communist Manifesto. Yet teachers are being used as a test case for how much the government can get away with in terms of forcing people back to the workplace.

And let’s be clear: teachers want to return to work. Attempting to teach a class of 30 over Zoom is neither as effective nor as rewarding as teaching in person. But they don’t want to be ‘heroes’. They don’t want to be thrust back into a working environment that puts not just them but their entire household at risk for reasons of political expediency. They just want to be able to do their job, safely and effectively, in a supportive workplace that is receptive to their needs. When such a way is found, they will happily return to doing the brilliant work that they do.

Unions will play a hugely important role in the gradual phasing back of workers. We sideline them at our peril. And if we don’t support the teaching unions in arguing for a safe working environment, then we give the green light to a government that has consistently looked for opportunities to cement our economy as a profit-driven buyers’ market.

* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham