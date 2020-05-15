David Gray

We must listen to the teachers’ unions

By | Fri 15th May 2020 - 7:02 pm

We should all be watching carefully the dispute that is bubbling at the moment between the teaching unions and the government. It could very easily set a precedent for how the rest of us are treated when it comes to workplace protections against COVID-19.

When Boris Johnson addressed the nation last Sunday, informing us of the new rules in a way that he alone could have imagined was significantly clearer than the hue of mud, the onus was delicately and deliberately placed on employees rather than employers:

Work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can’t.

Think how different this is to what he ought to have said: “If your employees can’t work from home, employers must adapt their working environments to the new Covid-secure standards.”

Yet instead of this, we were given the woolly assurance that, “we have been working to establish new guidance for employers”.

And here is where we come to teachers. The academisation of the education sector means that schools are now run for profit. A Local Education Authority can set minimum standards across their region and co-ordinate efforts to ensure that schools are safe. An academy chain, motivated by little other than exam results and quantifiable progress, can much more easily set their own standards.

So when the Daily Mail screams, ‘Let our teachers be heroes’ on their front page and complain that ‘militant unions’ are stopping teachers from returning to the workplace, backed up by the Education Secretary, is it any surprise that they can count on the support of the academy chief earning an annual salary of £550,000, working for the government’s flagship chain that bears the name of one of the Conservative Party’s most generous donors?

The National Education Union (NEU) have advised their members that:

… anyone in a vulnerable or extremely vulnerable category should work from home…
The NEU doesn’t not advise you to stay away from work in other circumstances simply to avoid contact with others.

NASUWT, the other main teaching union, advises that

… employees have a legal entitlement to a safe working environment…schools should not be asking anyone who may be at risk, or pose a risk to others, to declare they are safe to return to work.

This is hardly the Communist Manifesto. Yet teachers are being used as a test case for how much the government can get away with in terms of forcing people back to the workplace.

And let’s be clear: teachers want to return to work. Attempting to teach a class of 30 over Zoom is neither as effective nor as rewarding as teaching in person. But they don’t want to be ‘heroes’. They don’t want to be thrust back into a working environment that puts not just them but their entire household at risk for reasons of political expediency. They just want to be able to do their job, safely and effectively, in a supportive workplace that is receptive to their needs. When such a way is found, they will happily return to doing the brilliant work that they do.

Unions will play a hugely important role in the gradual phasing back of workers. We sideline them at our peril. And if we don’t support the teaching unions in arguing for a safe working environment, then we give the green light to a government that has consistently looked for opportunities to cement our economy as a profit-driven buyers’ market.

* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarIan 15th May - 6:47pm
    One thing that is glaringly obvious from the review is that the Federal Board is unfit for purpose. Most of the idiotic decisions that were...
  • User AvatarWilliam Wallace 15th May - 6:46pm
    Geoff: I strongly agree that cooperation with Labour looks different if you are an activist in a safe Conservative seat from those of us who've...
  • User AvatarWilliam Wallace 15th May - 6:37pm
    Expats: I don't recognise the scenario you paint of 1964-6. I was in the USA until summer 1965, but after that I was in and...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 15th May - 6:32pm
    I am amazed that the early commentors could read the report so quickly, Im finding it slow going & Im going to comment seperately on...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 15th May - 6:29pm
    Marx was the person who analysed society and drew the conclusion that it is driven by economics, particularly by the relationship between the owners of...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 15th May - 6:16pm
    Correction: I should have said that so called New Keynesianism is the basis of 21st century economics and is really not Keynesian at all. Sorry...