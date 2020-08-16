Mark Valladares

15-16 August 2020 – the weekend’s press release

By | Sun 16th August 2020 - 11:30 pm

Algorithm used for A-Levels and GCSEs should be scrapped

Responding to reports that the exams regulator is reviewing its guidance on how to appeal A-level and GCSE grades using mock exam results, just hours after publishing it, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:

Young people are being let down, and the confusion and uncertainty emanating from the Government is only making the situation worse. Things are getting ridiculous.

There has been mistake after mistake after mistake with Gavin Williamson over the last few of months.

The algorithm used for A-Level grades has clearly not worked and therefore should be scrapped with teacher grades used instead. The latest news that Ofqual has published guidelines, only to retract them hours later, is further proof that we need to go back to relying on centre assessed grades. With GCSE results looming, I am calling on the Government to use teachers’ grades too.

Boris Johnson has always promoted loyalty over competence. To claw back some public confidence, Gavin Williamson must go and the Prime Minister must cancel his holiday and come back to listen to pupils, parents and teachers. We need urgent clarity before more young people have their futures stolen.

Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 16th Aug - 11:27pm
    Mary Reid: There is a future problem though with GCSEs. Universities often rely on GCSE records for deciding offers. Unless there Is a rapid decision...
  • User AvatarLord Roger Roberts 16th Aug - 10:48pm
    Could we have an explanation please of whether our registration fees for York count in our favour ?
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 16th Aug - 10:14pm
    @ Peter Martin. "We have to start where we are now with the left and centre left pretty much un-electable in the UK". No, Sir,...
  • User AvatarMary Reid 16th Aug - 10:08pm
    @David Raw - yes, the scale of the problem with GCSEs will be even greater, but the consequences may not be quite so serious. It...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 16th Aug - 10:06pm
    Peter Martin, What about Bill Rodgers; wasn’t he “real Labour”? He was general secretary of the Fabian Society 1953-60 and was succeeded by Shirley Williams....
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 16th Aug - 9:47pm
    It's going to get even worse on Thursday when the GCSE's come out.