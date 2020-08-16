Exam grades and what they should have done

Embed from Getty Images

In this post: Exam Results and Gradings Ianto Stevens explained how and why examiners moderate exam results to try to smooth out inconsistencies from year to year. Some of this was to compensate for variations in the difficulty of exam papers. The overall aim was to give the same balance of grades as in previous years.

For example, suppose on a particular A Level physics paper, students across the country get markedly higher marks than in previous years. Examiners will assume that the students are of much the same ability as previous cohorts and that the variations are due to the questions asked and the marking guidelines. It is almost impossible to write a series of exam papers that produce the same range of results each time.

The problem this year was that this legitimate moderation process was applied not to actual written exam papers but to teacher’s predictions.

I spent many years teaching and organising A level and BTEC courses in a large FE college. Each year the whole of my Easter break was devoted to assessing and ranking coursework projects for some 60 A level Computing students. And, of course, I had to provide predicted grades which I based on their AS levels, mock exams and the state of their coursework at the time when the predictions had to be submitted.

I do understand why there was a reluctance to simply award the students with the grades predicted by their teachers. If that had happened then the overall grades would have been significantly higher than in previous years. The consequence would have been that a higher number of students would have met the conditions set by universities, so there was a danger that courses might have been oversubscribed. Universities always offer more places than they can fill, on the basis that not all will qualify.

So, to avoid a glut of qualified students, the raw predicted grades were treated as though they were actual marks and were moderated to bring them in line with other years. What is more, the moderation was applied at the level of an individual school or college rather than across the whole exam entry cohort – a granular application of a holistic method.

I will argue that it was not necessary to moderate the grades at all, but first let’s take a look at the procedure that was adopted. The actual predicted grades were ignored and the rankings used instead. These were mapped on to the spread of grades achieved in that subject, in that school or college, over several previous years. So if in previous years, on average, 5% had been awarded a U (ie fail), then the bottom 5% in the ranked list this year would be given a U, and so on across all the grades.

You can immediately see how this could produce some serious anomalies. Suppose this year’s teaching group was especially good – or were being taught by a better teacher – and were all predicted to get a grade C or above. Under the moderation algorithm at least one of them will be awarded a U.

To make things worse, the moderation process was not used if a school entered fewer than 15 students in a subject, or if it was a new subject with no past results for comparison. Again, on the face of it this may seem reasonable, given that small classes can vary significantly in quality from year to year. In these cases the teachers’ predictions were used as the final grade.

But of course, as we all now know, that only produced even greater unfairness, because only independent schools can afford to run small classes. Thus students in private education were much more likely to be awarded the grade their teacher had predicted than students in large comprehensives or FE colleges, who took the brunt of the downgrading.

It appears that when this year’s moderation process was being developed the unintended consequences were simply ignored. Where have we heard that before?

We have also seen that the controversy has been handled differently in the four nations of the UK. In Wales, Education Minister Kirsty Williams has announced that no student will receive a final grade lower than the results of their AS level in the subject. In England that can’t be done, because Michael Gove abolished AS levels as a stepping stone towards A level, and he also abolished coursework in many subjects – all against advice from the teaching professionals.

So what do I think should have been done this year? To start with the Government should have acknowledged that A level students have had a really rough ride. This year is an exceptional circumstance and should not be used to justify outcomes in future years.

Would it have been so disastrous to award the teachers’ predicted grades? After all, in England at least, there is literally nothing else to go on. I don’t think the universities would have been overwhelmed as they feared. Many are losing overseas students this year because of travel restrictions. Also quite a number of the current 18 year olds are considering taking a year out because they don’t want to lose the full campus experience and would prefer to wait until teaching is all delivered in person. Maybe fewer students would have ended up in clearing but that is not a bad thing either.

The Government, and Ofqual, have had plenty of time to seek advice on the fairest way to deal with this problem. I guess we will never know the conversations that went on behind closed doors, but someone has made an almighty mistake.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.