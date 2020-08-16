Conference early bird discount runs out soon

Don’t miss out on your chance to register for our new shiny virtual conference at the early bird discounted rate of £30. The deadline is this Thursday and after that you will have to pay more.

Federal Conference Committee were given a demo of the finalised version of the software this week and even the most normal cynical were, I understand, impressed.

Scotland held a one day trial of the Hopin platform last month and, despite a few inevitable teething troubles, it worked well.

The best advice I can give you is to make sure that you play around with it and watch the demos in advance – and read the guidance sent to you by the party. You might need to set up a different browser so that is worth doing in advance, not five minutes before you are due to speak.

It’s a packed agenda, with interviews (rather than keynote speeches) with our new leader, our Scottish and Welsh leaders Willie Rennie and Jane Dodds, policy discussions on, among other things, a federal UK, mental health, the Covid pandemic and Universal Basic Income.

You can read the motions here and, if you think they could be better, you can, with support from 9 others or a local, state, regional party or an SAO such as the Lib Dems Campaign for Racial Equality, submit an amendment. The Federal Conference will even give advice on drafting it until 31st August and they have to be sent in by 1pm on 14th September.

The online conference gives many members the opportunity to get involved. Many people can’t afford to take themselves to the seaside for a week, or they may not be able to get time off work. In a party that prides itself in its internal democracy, that has to be a good thing. The challenge will be how to maintain it in the future.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings