The Voice

Three opportunities to see Layla and Ed this weekend

By | Sat 15th August 2020 - 12:16 pm

After a brief five day hiatus, there are more opportunities to put our leadership candidates through their paces this weekend.

Tonight, at 7pm, is the North West hustings. Register here.

Tomorrow, there are two events. Liberal Democrats Abroad at 2pm and the Equality and Diversity hustings at 7:30 pm.

You don’t actually have to remember to register in advance. You can just watch the livestream here.

Ballot papers are now all out. If the party has an email address for you, you will have received your ballot online. If you can’t find it, search for “Alan Masters” and make sure it hasn’t gone into your junk or spam. If the party doesn’t have an email address, then you will be one of the 8000 or so people who will have received a ballot by post.

If you haven’t received your ballot, contact [email protected] or phone  020 7022 0988 between 09:30 and 17:30 Monday to Friday.

Ballots have to be in by 1pm on 26th August.

 

