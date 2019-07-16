Mark Valladares

16 July 2019 – the overnight press release

By | Tue 16th July 2019 - 6:45 am

Lib Dems: Govt must stop inaction to protect British farmers and the planet

Responding to the RSA Food, Farming & Countryside Commission report outlining a transition to a more sustainable food system and a new deal for the rural economy, Liberal Democrat Environment Spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael, said:

Farming has a vital role to play in tackling the climate emergency and reversing the tragic loss of biodiversity. This report presents tangible steps to help transform our farming industry to one that works with the environment to produce sustainable, healthy food for the future.

Farmers must be placed at the heart of our countryside. As the report suggests, it is time public bodies like schools and hospitals are obliged to buy healthy, sustainable, British food. The disparity between rural and urban areas must also be tackled to provide farmers with much-needed infrastructure and skills. Only by transforming the rural economy through joined-up thinking will this be achieved.

The Conservative Government have been kicking the can down the road when faced with crucial decisions about the future of British farming. It is time they take hold of the opportunities presented in this report.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 16th Jul - 1:53am
    Michael BG, this was a reply your good self a couple of months back https://www.libdemvoice.org/time-for-some-lib-dem-sunshine-60904.html#comment-499460 I don’t think many would argue against the proposition that...
  • User AvatarColin Keppel 15th Jul - 11:27pm
    "...the problem lies in the fact that we are a deeply centralised country, probably the most centralised in Western Europe." Besides its other adverse effects,...
  • User AvatarMichael Kilpatrick 15th Jul - 10:59pm
    I'm baffled by Ian's comments: "As was demonstrated with painful regularity during the coalition, LibDems are very good on the detail of policy but poor...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 15th Jul - 10:35pm
    Joseph, I think you have failed in the past by omission to make it clear that the Coalition government had the wrong economic policy when...
  • User AvatarRob Cannon 15th Jul - 10:28pm
    "In my view this needs to be simplified, we need regional authorities across England with the same powers, and with, in my view County sized...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 15th Jul - 10:03pm
    My father was a lifelong Liberal, a physicist, and a convert from Methodism to Humanism as a young adult. He was a strong believer in...