Helping parents with the cost of school uniforms is a great campaign

For an example of the real difference Liberal Democrats in government can make to peoples lives, look no further than the announcement by Kirsty Williams of new guidance on school uniforms in Wales.

There’s no doubt that the cost of school uniforms can be a real issue for poor families and the tendency of some schools to make arbitrary decisions which put up the cost are an example of how arbitrary decisions by the state can adversely affect people lives.

The Children’s Society have issued several reports on this, highlighting the high costs caused by schools which have over complicated uniforms and restrict where they can be purchased. As one parent said to them:

School uniform is a constant source of anxiety. I am not ashamed of being poor but I always want my children to look as well cared-for as others. I go without so my children can always have what is needed.

The guidance the Welsh Government have given (and note that it is statutory guidance, rather than the non statutory guidance from OFSTED) is eminently sensible and includes:

Only stipulate basic items and colours but not styles so that items can be bought from multiple retail chains at reasonable prices and not just from one authorised supplier.

Avoid high cost items such as blazers and caps.

Have easily washable items: dry clean only items should be avoided.

If there are any differences in the school uniform and appearance policies between sexes/ genders, these should be justified and clearly stated in the policy.

This is the ideal policy – it requires no increase in public spending, but can make a real difference to the lives of low income families. We should be campaigning for this in England – if our party is to be seen to represent the whole country we need to take up those issues which our overwhelmingly middle class members may find it difficult to get excited about – but which can materially improve people’s lives.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in the London Borough of Merton.