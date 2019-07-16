Helping parents with the cost of school uniforms is a great campaign

For an example of the real difference Liberal Democrats in government can make to peoples lives, look no further than the announcement by Kirsty Williams of new guidance on school uniforms in Wales.
There’s no doubt that the cost of school uniforms can be a real issue for poor families and the tendency of some schools to make arbitrary decisions which put up the cost are an example of how arbitrary decisions by the state can adversely affect people lives.
The Children’s Society have issued several reports on this, highlighting the high costs caused by schools which have over complicated uniforms and restrict where they can be purchased. As one parent said to them:
School uniform is a constant source of anxiety. I am not ashamed of being poor but I always want my children to look as well cared-for as others. I go without so my children can always have what is needed.
The guidance the Welsh Government have given (and note that it is statutory guidance, rather than the non statutory guidance from OFSTED) is eminently sensible and includes:
- Only stipulate basic items and colours but not styles so that items can be bought from multiple retail chains at reasonable prices and not just from one authorised supplier.
- Avoid high cost items such as blazers and caps.
- Have easily washable items: dry clean only items should be avoided.
- If there are any differences in the school uniform and appearance policies between sexes/ genders, these should be justified and clearly stated in the policy.
This is the ideal policy – it requires no increase in public spending, but can make a real difference to the lives of low income families. We should be campaigning for this in England – if our party is to be seen to represent the whole country we need to take up those issues which our overwhelmingly middle class members may find it difficult to get excited about – but which can materially improve people’s lives.
* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in the London Borough of Merton.
Well said!
What I also think should not need to be said is that schools’ policies on this should be justified and clearly stated.
All policies of schools should be justified and clearly stated, should they not?
I agree with this very much. One of the purposes of a school uniform, apart from “identity”, should be to create a level playing field. Where there is no uniform, differences between rich and poor families swiftly becomes obvious as the pressure to wear the “latest” clothes intensifies. So, anything which can facilitate an affordable, comfortable but recognisable uniform is welcome.
Just scrap ‘em altogether.
Of course it won’t happen , because people seem to think that what you wear is more than or at least as important as what you learn. It’s also a way of making sure that only the ‘right’ students attend your establishment, that is, those with money. Because, the argument goes, those with money can be relied on to open their wallets to make up for the short fall from central government grant. And besides, do we really want any Tom, Dick and Harry attending our wonderful Academy?
In any case, with so many schools now being outside democratic accountability, there is precious little that can be done to make sure that they keep the costs of uniforms down. From my experience teaching in Canada and West Germany, most students, given an option, would likely turn up in jeans and T shirt, and what is wrong with that? If you help some parents with the cost of their offsprings’ school uniform, however well intentioned, you are just perpetuating the problem and pandering to the faceless unelected trusts now running what are supposed to be OUR schools!
@Richard C
Keeping up with the Jones’, hey? From my experience, a non uniform policy might start out as a fashion parade; but, very quickly, students reach for the first thing in their wardrobe, which, in my day, was a pair of jeans and a T shirt. From my experience teaching in English schools, you can often spot the poor kid from the state of their uniform, so the ‘level playing field’ doesn’t always work.
However, why waste time and energy agonising about school uniforms? There are far more serious threats to education, which appear to be being ignored. Let’s have a ‘Scrap’ Campaign : Scrap uniforms, Scrap Academies, Scrap SATs except for diagnostic purposes, Scrap School League Tables, Scrap the current O and A levels……. any other suggestions?