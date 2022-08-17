17 August 2022 – today’s press releases

Inflation figures: People will never forgive this Government for abandoning them

Thames Water hosepipe ban: slap in the face for millions of people

“Nasty party”: Kwarteng must clarify Truss’s shameful ‘graft’ comments

75,000 A-Level grades set to be deflated under Government’s exam plans

Councillor Sykes welcomes change in law barring sex offenders from standing for or holding elected office

Responding to inflation reaching 10.1% this morning, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

Britain is heading for the worst economic crisis in a generation, yet the Prime Minister has clocked off early whilst Sunak and Truss are too busy squabbling amongst themselves. Families and pensioners will never forgive this Conservative Government for abandoning them in the middle of a cost of living catastrophe. The answer is staring Conservative MPs in the face but they refuse to act. Energy bills must be frozen immediately or else millions of people will be plunged into financial devastation this winter.

Responding to the news that Thames Water will enforce a hosepipe ban, Liberal Democrat Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:

This is a slap in the face for millions of people when Thames Water is losing a quarter of all their water to leaks. Their gross negligence to fix leaks is set to inflict hosepipe ban misery across the South. We wouldn’t be in this mess if Thames Water bothered to invest properly. Instead, water companies are choosing to pay themselves billions of pounds in profits and reward their CEOs with insulting bonuses. Thames Water is putting profit above the public and environment. Ministers are to blame for letting profiteering water companies get away with it. Under this Government, our rivers have become polluted with sewage and water pipes rusting with leaks.

“Nasty party”: Kwarteng must clarify Truss’s shameful ‘graft’ comments

The Liberal Democrats have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, challenging him to denounce Liz Truss’s comments on British workers.

Liberal Democrat Business & Industrial Strategy Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said Truss had not abandoned an “insulting” mindset which dates back to the publication of the 2012 book Britannia Unchained, which labelled British workers among “the worst idlers in the world”.

The Lib Dems have asked Kwarteng, a co-author of Britannia Unchained, whether he still shares Liz Truss’s views about British workers – and have asked him to denounce Liz Truss’s comments if he does not, in his capacity as the Minister responsible for employment.

Kwarteng, a Truss supporter is tipped to be the next Chancellor should she win the Conservative contest in September.

Liberal Democrat Business & Industrial Strategy Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

The nasty party strikes again. Truss’s mask has slipped with these shameful comments. People across Britain are having to work harder than ever, thanks to the Conservatives’ failure to offset the cost of living catastrophe. As the Minister ultimately responsible for employment practice, Kwasi Kwarteng must prove that he no longer holds this offensive view by denouncing Liz Truss’s remarks. How can Truss expect to win the support of the British public with views like this? She must apologise – and those supporting her should make clear whether or not they support her following these callous revelations.

75,000 A-Level grades set to be deflated under Government’s exam plans

75,266 A-Level exam results in England could miss out on a A* or A grade today (Thursday 18 August) due to the Government’s plan to deflate grades, new analysis by the Liberal Democrats reveals.

The Chief Regulator of Ofqual, Dr Jo Saxton, has instructed exam boards to set grade boundaries in a way that “reflects a mid-point between 2021 and pre-pandemic grading”.

The exact boundaries will vary by subject and grade. However, analysis by the Liberal Democrats shows that, should each subject adopt the exact midpoint between the 2019 and 2021 results, 75,266 exams (9.6% of all A-Level exams sat) that would have been given an A or A* in 2021 will not make the grade this year.

Around 7,800 Psychology students will miss out on an A or A* grade compared to last year, more than any other subject. In Music, more than one in six of the 5,300 students entered for the A-Level this year could miss out on the top grades, which they would have received last year.

The 18-year-olds sitting A-Levels this summer had every year of their GCSE and A-Level studies disrupted by the pandemic. Students in this year group missed 61 days of education due to lockdowns since March 2020 on average.

Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

The Government deserves an ‘F’ for letting down these pupils, their parents and their teachers since day one of the pandemic. The Conservatives have fiddled the figures and failed our young people yet again. Ministers are throwing into question thousands of students’ futures by taking their grades away to correct two years of exam chaos. This uncaring Conservative carousel of Education Secretaries cannot be trusted with our young people’s future any longer. We need proper investment in helping children recover lost learning from the pandemic, and we need this Government gone.

Councillor Sykes welcomes change in law barring sex offenders from standing for or holding elected office

After years of campaigning, Oldham’s Liberal Democrat Leader councillor Howard Sykes MBE has welcomed the news that laws will be changed to prevent people on the sex offenders register holding elected office.

Councillor Sykes said, “I am pleased that the common-sense law change is finally coming into effect. Rishi Sunak announced that the government would adopt this proposal back when he was a Local Government Minister in 2018 but he’s dragged his feet on getting the law changed.”

The changes to the Local Government Act were finally put before MPs in June and were signed off by both Houses of Parliament on July 6th. The Statuary Instruments (S.I) to make this law have now also been approved. The new regulations come into effect immediately for all local elections in England.

Councillor Sykes said,