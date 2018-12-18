18 December 2018 – today’s press releases

Brexit is coming, the hedge fund’s growing fat, who will put a billion in Phil Hammond’s hat? If you haven’t got a billion, 3,000 troops will do, if you haven’t got 3,000 troops, then God bless you…

Lib Dem peers defeat Government to force Prevent review (this one arrived late last night)

(this one arrived late last night) Cable: Decision to ramp up no-deal is psychological warfare

Dropping migration target an admission Brexit won’t control immigration

Lib Dems: Putting troops on standby is simply scaremongering

Lib Dems table no confidence motion in Government

Liberal Democrat peers have defeated the Government for a second time on its Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill.

Amendment 32, tabled by a cross-party group of peers including Liberal Democrat Andrew Stunell, requires the Government to carry out an independent review of its Prevent strategy and publish a report within 18 months.

The Amendment was passed on Monday evening by 214 votes to 196.

Following the vote, Liberal Democrat Lords Spokesperson for Home Affairs Brian Paddick said:

Liberal Democrats have been calling for an independent review of Prevent for years because many in the communities most affected believe Prevent unfairly singles them out. We have always argued that a completely independent review could reassure everyone that Prevent is effective, and properly targeted on those who could potentially be a danger to society. It is essential that everyone has confidence in Prevent and that we all work together to keep us safe. We’re pleased Labour have now accepted our arguments and together we have voted to insist such a review takes place.

The Liberal Democrats have also secured further concessions from the Government on new powers to stop, detain and question people at ports and the border.

Originally, the Bill would have granted these powers in connection with acts that “threaten the economic well-being of the United Kingdom”, but in response to arguments made by Liberal Democrat peer Brian Paddick, Ministers tabled amendments to limit these powers to cases involving national security.

This follows a previous defeat for the Government on Amendment 15, which sets out exemptions to the new offence of “entering or remaining in a designated area”.

Cable: Decision to ramp up no-deal is psychological warfare

Responding to the Cabinet decision to increase preparations for a no-deal, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said;

The decision to ramp up the no deal pressure is psychological warfare. The Conservative Government are attempting to scare MPs, businesses and the public with the threat of a no-deal. Theresa May is irresponsibly trying to run down the clock so that the only option is to support her discredited deal. It is time to stop playing political games with our future and take the issues at hand seriously. The only real way out of this deadlock is to hold a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU.

Dropping migration target an admission Brexit won’t control immigration

Responding to reports the Government’s migration target has been left out of draft proposals for a new immigration system, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

If the Conservatives really are dropping their manifesto commitment of a net migration target, that is good news. It’s an admission that Brexit won’t control immigration as Mrs May promised – otherwise the target would surely be kept. This was yet another deception of the people by the right-wing nationalist Brexiteers. The truth is that it’s the needs of our economy and the NHS that drive recruitment from overseas, not membership of the EU. But dropping the target isn’t enough to repair our broken immigration system. The Liberal Democrats demand an end to the hostile environment and investment in an accountable Border Force to secure our borders and rebuild public confidence.

Lib Dems: Putting troops on standby is simply scaremongering

Responding to the reports that there are preparations for up to 3,500 soldiers to step in if Brexit causes disruption, Liberal Democrat Armed Forces Spokesperson Jamie Stone said:

The Tory Government wholeheartedly accept that a no-deal Brexit will create chaos and mayhem. This announcement is simply an attempt to scaremonger MPs, businesses, and the British public into supporting the Prime Minister’s deal. The Government must stop playing games with our future and diverting public resources to solve an outcome they are able to prevent. The Prime Minister’s deal does not have support in Parliament and this talk of no deal preparations to scare people is a tactic which has severe consequences. The only real way out of this deadlock is to hold a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU.

Lib Dems table no confidence motion in Government

The Liberal Democrats, alongside the SNP, Plaid Cymru and the Green party, have tabled a motion of no confidence in the Conservative Government.

Commenting on this, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said: