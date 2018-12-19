Christmas Competition: How can we reduce inequality?

Forget the aroma — LDs must be first, to get up and make the coffee! Manifestos must do more than hope to tweak benevolently. Changing one big thing always changes everything: ravish equatorial forest, you melt icecaps, perhaps drowning Rotterdam and Rye.

After the last ten years, our kingdom hurts– families divided, MPs at odds with constituents – hostility and temper; all is despair and sorrow.

Nonsense! Now is our chance to change everything for the better, to unite, and strengthen all that’s best. Improbable? Which of the countries ravaged and overwhelmed by WW2 does the best today, and has done for decades?

Now, in the imminent aftermath of Brexit, the urgent thing is to heal our internal and national strains. Moreover, the best way to work the healing is to succour those most damaged, and aggrieved, victims of Tory “Austerity” — the poor, and the ones who have ‘had enough of experts’. We need a Universal Basic Income.

“Oh, that old fantasy!” I hear you sniff? No fantasy – think on . . .

First, rename the GDP, and call it what it is (give or take): the Total National Income (‘TONI’). In 2015/16 that amounted to about £2,000 billion paid to a population of c50m aged over 16. If that TONI were evenly distributed to everyone over 16, each would get £40,000 for the year! Perhaps not even a Marxist or a Corbyn would suggest that. However, between that extreme, and what the Tories have contrived, there must be a better way of sharing out that Income, and somewhat rewarding all the vital work done unpaid and disregarded?

There are 27m ‘Households’ (ONS term) in the UK, averaging roughly two people each, and the average household income in the poorest 20% is £7,000 before Tax and Benefits, and £17,000 after, an increase of 143%. The corresponding figures for the wealthiest 20% show a fall in disposable income of 39%, leaving them with £63,000: their Tax contribution has helped their most impoverished compatriots. This levelling mechanism could be applied in giving everyone a uniform boost, which would then pay income tax in the usual way, at rates revised to suit.

Giving everyone the same Basic Income makes it a right, and everyone is equal in that, whatever their other means. It would not support a lavish lifestyle, of course. One’s instant response to the notion that it’s crazy is natural and not daft or discreditable — but it is wrong, because of the boost in communal morale. Current “Benefits” come erratically, after toil and anguish for those who have to make invidious and strenuous application for it. A Basic Personal Income of about £8,000 (more would be better!) for all aged over 16 would provide a poor Household of two adults with about what such a Household gets now from a grudging State (or nation?). The rich would get it too, of course, but then taxed according to their total income, as now. Still, very well off, the Joneses will still outshine their neighbours. The gap between rich and poor will have been narrowed, and the poorest will have an enhanced sense of being participants in the commonwealth of their country, by right and not by sufferance.

* Roger Lake is a retired academic who voted Liberal in 1959, and every General Election since, with a fair mileage leafletting this Spring.