Roger Lake

Christmas Competition: How can we reduce inequality?

By | Wed 19th December 2018 - 7:25 am

Forget the aroma — LDs must be first, to get up and make the coffee! Manifestos must do more than hope to tweak benevolently. Changing one big thing always changes everything: ravish equatorial forest, you melt icecaps, perhaps drowning Rotterdam and Rye.

After the last ten years, our kingdom hurts– families divided, MPs at odds with constituents – hostility and temper; all is despair and sorrow.

Nonsense! Now is our chance to change everything for the better, to unite, and strengthen all that’s best. Improbable? Which of the countries ravaged and overwhelmed by WW2 does the best today, and has done for decades?

Now, in the imminent aftermath of Brexit, the urgent thing is to heal our internal and national strains. Moreover, the best way to work the healing is to succour those most damaged, and aggrieved, victims of Tory “Austerity” — the poor, and the ones who have ‘had enough of experts’. We need a Universal Basic Income.

“Oh, that old fantasy!” I hear you sniff? No fantasy – think on . . .

First, rename the GDP, and call it what it is (give or take): the Total National Income (‘TONI’). In 2015/16 that amounted to about £2,000 billion paid to a population of c50m aged over 16. If that TONI were evenly distributed to everyone over 16, each would get £40,000 for the year! Perhaps not even a Marxist or a Corbyn would suggest that. However, between that extreme, and what the Tories have contrived, there must be a better way of sharing out that Income, and somewhat rewarding all the vital work done unpaid and disregarded?

There are 27m ‘Households’ (ONS term) in the UK, averaging roughly two people each, and the average household income in the poorest 20% is £7,000 before Tax and Benefits, and £17,000 after, an increase of 143%. The corresponding figures for the wealthiest 20% show a fall in disposable income of 39%, leaving them with £63,000: their Tax contribution has helped their most impoverished compatriots. This levelling mechanism could be applied in giving everyone a uniform boost, which would then pay income tax in the usual way, at rates revised to suit.

Giving everyone the same Basic Income makes it a right, and everyone is equal in that, whatever their other means. It would not support a lavish lifestyle, of course. One’s instant response to the notion that it’s crazy is natural and not daft or discreditable — but it is wrong, because of the boost in communal morale. Current “Benefits” come erratically, after toil and anguish for those who have to make invidious and strenuous application for it. A Basic Personal Income of about £8,000 (more would be better!) for all aged over 16 would provide a poor Household of two adults with about what such a Household gets now from a grudging State (or nation?). The rich would get it too, of course, but then taxed according to their total income, as now. Still, very well off, the Joneses will still outshine their neighbours. The gap between rich and poor will have been narrowed, and the poorest will have an enhanced sense of being participants in the commonwealth of their country, by right and not by sufferance.

* Roger Lake is a retired academic who voted Liberal in 1959, and every General Election since, with a fair mileage leafletting this Spring.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 19th Dec - 8:18am
    @JoeB, The credit ratings agencies are a part of the neoliberal con-trick. A currency issuing country can never be a credit risk, There can be...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 19th Dec - 5:07am
    "No-dealers" essentially want two things: default on indisputable financial obligations and destroy the Irish peace process. In doing so, they accept expats in limbo, new...
  • User AvatarIan Martin 19th Dec - 2:25am
    Jayne Millions of people in Britain have no confidence in the government and not much confidence in Jeremy Corbyn either.
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 19th Dec - 12:56am
    When it comes to strategy and political tactics the temptation is always to "refight the last war." The membership of the Libdems dropped to circa...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 18th Dec - 11:43pm
    Peter Martin, yes I do realise that trying to balance the budget is counter-productive. A big part of the problem is the way government does...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 18th Dec - 11:17pm
    @ Mick Taylor, If you vote for a motion of no confidence in the government knowing it is unlikely to pass, ( which it is),...