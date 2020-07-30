200+ Liberal Democrats back Ed Davey as the leader with ‘experience, vision and judgement’

As ballots open for the Liberal Democrat leadership election, we are endorsing Ed Davey MP as the next leader of the Liberal Democrats.
We believe the Liberal Democrats need a leader with the experience, vision and judgement to navigate us through these turbulent times for our party and our country. The coronavirus pandemic leaves us facing economic chaos. The risk of a no-deal Brexit will only heighten those challenges. The fight against the climate emergency is ever more pressing. Our leader must be someone with the attention to detail and policy depth to tackle that triple threat. Ed Davey’s experience as a trained economist and of trebling renewable energy in Government are exactly what we need right now.
The party needs to rebuild on solid foundations, with a leader that will drive the party forward at a national level and will work with local parties and grassroots members in order to help them win crucial elections in 2021 and beyond. Ed Davey’s knowledge of the party and experience of winning in local, regional and national elections, as well as inside Government, will prove vital to that rebuilding operation.
Ed has presented a clear, coherent vision for the future of the party that stands for a fairer, greener, more caring country. A country where we give universal free childcare to parents, where we invest £150bn in green jobs and renewable homes and where we give the 10 million carers in the UK a new, better deal.
That platform, with Ed Davey as leader, is one that will help us rebuild the party, win elections and put more Liberal Democrats in town halls, council chambers and Parliaments across the country.
We would urge you to join us in voting for him.
Signed:
- Daisy Cooper – MP for St Albans
- Tim Farron – MP for Westmorland & Lonsdale
- Christine Jardine – MP for Edinburgh West
- Munira Wilson – MP for Twickenham
- Sarah Olney – MP for Richmond Park
- Sir Ming Campbell – Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats
- Baroness Dorothy Thornhill – Author of the 2019 General Election Review
- Lord Jim Wallace – Former Deputy First Minister of Scotland
- Lord John Shipley – Former Leader of Newcastle City Council
- Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed – Leader of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and former Yorkshire & Humber MEP
- Caroline Voaden – Group Leader of the Liberal Democrats MEPs and former South West MEP
- Caroline Pidgeon AM – Member of the London Assembly
- Cllr Stephen Robinson – Leader of Chelmsford City Council
- Cllr Sarah Butikofer – Leader, North Norfolk District Council
- Cllr Val Keitch – Leader, South Somerset District Council
- Cllr Stuart Bray – Leader, Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council
- Mayor Peter Taylor – Mayor of Watford
- Sarah Wollaston – Former MP for Totnes
- Stephen Williams – Former MP for Bristol West
- Mark Williams – Former MP for Ceredigion
A full list of the 200+ signatories is available here: https://www.voteed.uk/open-letter
