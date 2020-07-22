22 July 2020 – today’s press releases

Mental health and education gap of homeschooling must be addressed

Mental health and education gap of homeschooling must be addressed

Responding to ONS statistics published today on the impact of homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:

Coronavirus has clearly impacted every aspect of life, including the wellbeing of parents and children, and the quality of education the majority of children receive. We must ensure no one is left behind. If it wasn’t for years of cuts to our schools and government failing to consult adequately with teachers and school leaders, it wouldn’t be this way. Ministers must now increase the necessary provision of laptops and introduce a Summer Learning Fund that supports the most disadvantaged children. Moreover, the Government must address the mental health impact of the pandemic by signposting the appropriate support services to every household, and properly funding the charities that provide those services.

Responding to the Home Secretary’s written statement on the Government’s BNO passport policy for Hong Kongers, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson and Chair of the APPG on Hong Kong Alistair Carmichael said:

The Government must put these measures in place as soon as possible to protect Hong Kongers. We have already seen how the Chinese Communist Party are using the new laws to crack down on people’s rights and freedoms. Liberal Democrats have been calling for these protections since the time of Paddy Ashdown. We are pleased that the government is finally listening. Now, we are urging Boris Johnson to ensure no one is left behind. The offer must be expanded to ensure all Hong Kongers have the right to live in the UK, regardless of whether they have BNO status.

Responding to reports the Government is to cut its global aid budget by £2.9 billion this year, Liberal Democrat International Development spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain said: