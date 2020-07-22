100% face masks in English shops on Friday? They’re having a laugh…..

We’re sailing breezily towards Friday when, suddenly, everybody is meant to be wearing face masks in shops.
It’s not going to happen.
I see hardly any face masks being worn out at the moment.
To expect a sudden pivot on Friday is just ridiculous.
The police aren’t going to enforce the rule to any significant extent.
Shops will be very reluctant to challenge people not wearing masks.
I hear reports that retailers have told staff not to issue such challenges.
So I don’t see what is going to happen to make the rule effective on Friday.
Perhaps if the rule had been in place from day one of the lockdown then there might be a chance of it being effective.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
It’s not even a mask. Covering. Govt could have said “compulsory from tomorrow” as anyone can find a face covering. Some things like business opening required forward notice. Wearing a face mask could and should have been immediate.
I hope you are wrong Paul.
I’m in Scotland, and hardly anyone was wearing a face mask a week or before they became mandatory, and there was only a slight increase in the days leading up to it. Yet since it’s become the rule, almost everyone is wearing them. I’ve spotted a few people without one, or just a very half hearted scarf that struggles to reach their chin, and then the inevitable few who don’t seem to care that they’re nose is sticking out.
I’m also concerned that only some shop staff seem to wear them. The ones at tills seem to think that the perspex screen is enough, which is fine while you pay for shopping, but they are definitely less than 2m away from you while you are packing your bags!
Some people might not care, and take advantage of shop staff not challenging them, but might be more concerned about being spotted by neighbours without one. I’d like to see shop staff ‘remind’ shoppers on the way in about the mask rule, or at least remind those wearing one incorrectly to pull it up etc. But so long as most people are wearing one, then it makes us all safer and others will soon realise it’s the correct thing to do.
I am concerned that people on restricted budgets will struggle, and I’d have liked to have seen more effort put into providing something for those on lower incomes, but as those are also the ones who are most reliant on public transport, there’s a fair chance they invested in one several weeks ago.
I’ve been amazed how quickly it takes to get used to wearing a mask. Remembering always to take it out with you could take longer. At least when you forget your shopping bags, you have the option of buying more at the supermarket, which helps you to remember next time.
Paul, I think most people will start wearing a mask (or face covering) on Friday, when it becomes compulsory. That doesn’t mean they will be happy about doing so.
In my area, very few people wore masks on public transport, until it actually became compulsory. Then overnight, when it did become compulsory, almost everyone was wearing one, apart from a small number of people who may well have medical reasons not to do so.
Most people do keep to the rules. But I think most people have decided to wait until Friday to wear masks in shops because they don’t like the idea, and don’t see why they should do so before it is necessary, ie when it it compulsory. They are not at all convinced that it is necessary for health reasons. This is not surprising, considering that when infection rates were at their highest, we were being told that there was little benefit in wearing a mask, and that indeed it could do more harm than good. We were told this, not only by politicians, but by some of the experts who appeared in the Coronavirus briefings. So it is not surprising that people are unconvinced when we are suddenly told we must wear a mask, now that the infection rates are much lower.
By the way, I was wearing a mask on public transport before it became compulsory, and I sometimes wear one in shops, and have done for some time. But I don’t really think it should be made compulsory now, although there might have been a case for it when infection rates were higher.
But this this is the logic of the UK lockdown, a scared curtain twitching population shuffling around the ugly social wreckage in Boris Johnson’s glorified police state. What else did you expect?
Fiona’s correct. I’m in Scotland too and can report a strong sense of doing the right thing in my area .As is often the case with the Johnson shambles (sorry, I meant government) too little too late.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the motive was to revitalise town centres on the concept that shoppers will all feel safer so they will go out and begin spending again.
Bizarre logic from inside a leadership completely lost in their own group think.
I was in Waitrose and almost everyone was already wearing one. I then went to B&M Bargains where nobody was.
(It’s a class thing).
Funny thing, mask-wearing. Here in Berlin, medical opinion was divided on “everyday” face coverings, because they might give a false sense of security (they do not protect the wearer) and might not even protect others (if they were no longer hygienic). The city applied more and more pressure (at first they were strongly recommended in public transport and shops, then they were a requirement but there was no penalty, then a 50-euro fine was imposed) and now I see hardly anybody not covering mouth (and usually nose) in closed areas … but I keep my 1.5 m distance whenever I can.