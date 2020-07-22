100% face masks in English shops on Friday? They’re having a laugh…..

We’re sailing breezily towards Friday when, suddenly, everybody is meant to be wearing face masks in shops.

It’s not going to happen.

I see hardly any face masks being worn out at the moment.

To expect a sudden pivot on Friday is just ridiculous.

The police aren’t going to enforce the rule to any significant extent.

Shops will be very reluctant to challenge people not wearing masks.

I hear reports that retailers have told staff not to issue such challenges.

So I don’t see what is going to happen to make the rule effective on Friday.

Perhaps if the rule had been in place from day one of the lockdown then there might be a chance of it being effective.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.