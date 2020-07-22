An opinion piece

Both the Tories and Labour have a dominant elected represented presence across the UK on many different bodies. Because of their current dominance, people almost expect that they should be represented. Such prevalence has allowed some poor performance, by these parties, to be masked/accepted as the public find it difficult to see beyond, what has become, their own basic political norms.
The Lib Dems message is not being heard. We live in a liberal country that has liberal values, a liberal outlook on life and politics, and there is one real party that represents those values – the Liberal Democrats. We can’t get aligned with these dominate traits that the voters live by. You do have to ask the question why?
I am not going to go off on some socio-political anthropologically discussion, simply as I am not qualified to do so. But I do want to look at why we are not being heard or are more relevant across the country.
There are many reasons – not enough reach in the ethnic minority’s communities – yes OK, we have rightly supported more women candidates in the party for internal and external positions (although I would say where we have replaced white middle-class men, in most cases, with white middle-class women and not women who are care workers, single mothers, from working-class families etc.), we don’t have any traction in urban housing estates and so on.
I am concerned that we lack a cohesive vision that scales parishes to parliament. I view this as analogous to a football club. You are not doing well, so you bring in a new manager, maybe throw money at the problem and expect changes to happen and glory to be won. This doesn’t always work because you have inherent problems with your base. And, I feel that we as a party are not focused enough on local government. If we ever want to have a solid parliamentary party we can, I believe, really only have that if we have a robust and broad base of councillors across the country, that feed and secures parliamentary seats.
We have around 2,500 councillors in England out of about 17,000. Our focus should be in all intervening years when we are not fighting general elections, is to win more council seats. We should look to develop a comprehensive state, regional and local plans that are backed by the Federal party to win controls in towns, cities and counties. I know that many will say that is what we are doing and that this is our aspirations, but I am not convinced that we have a top-down commitment to do this. To achieve stated numbers of seats that are supported and followed up if they don’t hit the target, it’s just not there. We do have good elements of support and training but nothing is strategically coordinated.
The strength of the Tories and Labour lies in them having around 12000 councillors – they are the ones who are supporting communities up and down the country. Consequently, they reap the rewards of this when it comes to general elections. We have the advantage that as a party we share liberal values with most voters and it’s time that greater focus and party resource are made available for an ambitious expansion to secure a much larger Lib Dem councillor representation across the country. This will help us to better support our communities, our liberal values and achieve our parliamentary ambitions.
* Cllr. Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team (Wednesday's). I would like to encourage members to write more articles on climate change 🙂
Tahir as usual, when he writes, is sensible and helpful.
Tahir, what do we do in areas dominated by a reasonably popular usually mainstream Labour party, whether mediocre or better?
In Nottingham, Labour win most seats even when our party put up terrific candidates who are working to win!
A pact?
I agree with a lot of what you say here Tahir. Two points though:
Firstly: Many areas of the UK are like the area I have lived in for the last 41 years. They are not Conservative facing constituencies/Council areas, with a largely educated, professional, middle class population who voted Remain in 2016. As such we do not fit the Core Vote profile that the Party’s Core Vote Strategy has concentrated on in recent years. In fact the key campaign messages of recent years have done much to actively alienate voters in such areas. Yet only a little over 10 years ago my local area had a Lib Dem MP, 38 out of 48 Borough Cllrs and 5 out of 9 County Cllrs. If the national party strategy continues to be based upon the idea that these were the ‘wrong sort of voters in the wrong sort of constituency’ how will we ever again hope to become a nationally relevant instead of a niche Party?
Secondly: I agree with your suggestion that national and regional effort should be put into growing our Council base all over the country. A point also made in the Thornhill report, by both Leadership contenders and in recent internal Party Webinars I have taken part in. Indeed more or less every Leadership and Presidential contender for the 37 years I have been a member has said much the same. As yet however I have never seen such sentiment actually turn into reality. The 2021 County Council elections for example are now only 10 months away. Locally we had our key candidates in place and campaigning by Jan 2020 and after the Lockdown pause we started up again in June. No sign as yet of any practical national party input though. Usually the only source of such help is from the ALDC administered G8 scheme and we have not even heard from them this year.
Very common sense article. However, the phrase “top-down commitment to do this” jumped out of the page at me: Top-down is what brought us to near extinction in 2015.
We need a more devolved structure in which the membership takes back control.
Paul, I agree. It looks as though the party is going to target Conservative facing seats, whoever is leader, since that is where we came closest to winning in 2019 GE. But in the long-term, we must also work at Labour areas, though my area is one that has steadily gone from hugely Labour supporting to Conservative supporting and I do not think this is only because of Brexit. Conservatives have worked for at least 15 years at local elections and won, even though some of them do very little in their local wards.The new Tory MPs are playing a careful game by giving out friendly messages to everyone, painting a positive picture of government, not saying what they really think or want to do and people are attracted by that friendliness. That is akin to the cheerful manner of Boris, which definitely attracts support.
Lorenzo – you are right in many areas we are effectively obsolete because over the years we have not been able to build an infrastructure. What I hear most from the parliamentary party is that they want to win more seats in Westminster (unless you challenge them and talk about the importance of winning councils – they say yes of course, off course!!) there is nothing wrong with that – my assertion is that we can really only do that if we have a large number of councillors. We can’t keep relying on :”Penny in a pound” – Brexit etc – we have to be what we profess to be: a party of community politics. Strategically – that means we need to increase our Cllr. base so that we do support our communities and I believe that our success there will give the Federal party what they need – more MPs
John – I agree with your comment. But we need a Strategic vision that has to encompass the organisation. So a stronger state/region and Federal party are all moving in the same direction, but at different pace. We are currently (all due respect) a bit all over the place. Hence, why we need clearly vision and direction – without that you can’t lead.
Nigel – As a party that wants to be taken seriously nationally – we need to work more in working class areas. Look at the Tories they breeched the red wall in Lancashire/Yorkshire why? because voters didn’t feel that they we being heard and being taken advantage of. Why are we not woking in these communities to to support them and over a period of time build something of value there.
The key for me is time. This is something we are not allowed to have as we want immediate wins. Somewhere along the line we need to take a long term view and build for the future (still address the immediate) and thus allocate resource to that i.e. have a strategic vision / plan.
“We live in a liberal country that has liberal values, a liberal outlook on life and politics.”
I agree with your statement. You wonder why the voters do not follow through by voting for the party.
There are several reasons. An important one has been Brexit and the refusal to accept the democratic result. But let us put that to one side.
As the writer points out, most voters regard equality, freedom of speech, human rights and a whole range of similar values as desirable, common sense attributes. They realise all is not well when obvious breaches of these take place but they do not think consciously about how liberal they are all of the time, or even any of the time.
Activism, whether liberal, socialist or green, is often a big turn off.
Let us not waste this opportunity to rebuild the Party the right way instead of falling foul to political opportunism just for the want of achieving public office. Let us learn from our mistakes of clutching-on like “Little Caesars” to our patches of land. sometimes “Caesarism” is only temporary starving off of deeper currents. Sometimes, it can lead, through successive variations, to the formation of a new type of state. We must rebuild with integrity, in line with our values and not -by appealing to NIMBY’s in the Tory shires who will vote for us locally but not Nationally.