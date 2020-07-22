An opinion piece

Both the Tories and Labour have a dominant elected represented presence across the UK on many different bodies. Because of their current dominance, people almost expect that they should be represented. Such prevalence has allowed some poor performance, by these parties, to be masked/accepted as the public find it difficult to see beyond, what has become, their own basic political norms.

The Lib Dems message is not being heard. We live in a liberal country that has liberal values, a liberal outlook on life and politics, and there is one real party that represents those values – the Liberal Democrats. We can’t get aligned with these dominate traits that the voters live by. You do have to ask the question why?

I am not going to go off on some socio-political anthropologically discussion, simply as I am not qualified to do so. But I do want to look at why we are not being heard or are more relevant across the country.

There are many reasons – not enough reach in the ethnic minority’s communities – yes OK, we have rightly supported more women candidates in the party for internal and external positions (although I would say where we have replaced white middle-class men, in most cases, with white middle-class women and not women who are care workers, single mothers, from working-class families etc.), we don’t have any traction in urban housing estates and so on.

I am concerned that we lack a cohesive vision that scales parishes to parliament. I view this as analogous to a football club. You are not doing well, so you bring in a new manager, maybe throw money at the problem and expect changes to happen and glory to be won. This doesn’t always work because you have inherent problems with your base. And, I feel that we as a party are not focused enough on local government. If we ever want to have a solid parliamentary party we can, I believe, really only have that if we have a robust and broad base of councillors across the country, that feed and secures parliamentary seats.

We have around 2,500 councillors in England out of about 17,000. Our focus should be in all intervening years when we are not fighting general elections, is to win more council seats. We should look to develop a comprehensive state, regional and local plans that are backed by the Federal party to win controls in towns, cities and counties. I know that many will say that is what we are doing and that this is our aspirations, but I am not convinced that we have a top-down commitment to do this. To achieve stated numbers of seats that are supported and followed up if they don’t hit the target, it’s just not there. We do have good elements of support and training but nothing is strategically coordinated.

The strength of the Tories and Labour lies in them having around 12000 councillors – they are the ones who are supporting communities up and down the country. Consequently, they reap the rewards of this when it comes to general elections. We have the advantage that as a party we share liberal values with most voters and it’s time that greater focus and party resource are made available for an ambitious expansion to secure a much larger Lib Dem councillor representation across the country. This will help us to better support our communities, our liberal values and achieve our parliamentary ambitions.

* Cllr. Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team (Wednesday's). I would like to encourage members to write more articles on climate change 🙂