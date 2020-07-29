29 July 2020 – the overnight press releases

PAC report on social care demands lessons are learned

Government continues to ignore bad deal economic warning

Government must do more to get young people into work

PAC report on social care demands lessons are learned

Commenting on a Public Accounts Committee report which condemns the “slow, inconsistent and at times negligent approach” to the social care sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, Liberal Democrat MP and member of the committee Sarah Olney said:

The coronavirus has left people worried about their future and mourning loved ones. While we have relied on frontline staff to protect us, the Government’s PPE shortages seriously let NHS and care workers down. People deserve better. Ministers must read and act on this report before it is too late to prepare for a second wave. That means rapidly upscaling the strategy to test, trace and isolate every case of coronavirus to keep people safe and prevent new surges. To improve public confidence, the Prime Minister must set out a timetable for the independent inquiry into the Government’s actions. With that, we can ensure the same mistakes never happen again.

Government continues to ignore bad deal economic warning

Responding to an LSE report released today (29/7) stating that Brexit will harm the industries unscathed by COVID-19, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

As Britain’s economy enters the deepest recession for 300 years due to Covid, the Conservatives could have justifiably chosen to delay Brexit to prevent even more job losses and a double whammy for our economy. But Boris Johnson is recklessly choosing to ignore the economic warnings, putting his own short term political interests before the people of Britain. The Liberal Democrats were the first to demand an extension of the Brexit transition period due to coronavirus. We will continue to fight for the closest trading relationship with the EU to protect as many jobs as possible. Boris Johnson pledges jobs, jobs, jobs but is delivering P45, P45, P45.

Government must do more to get young people into work

Responding to a Sutton Trust report finding that 61% of employers offering work experience placements have had to cancel and that 39% of graduate employers say they expect to hire fewer graduates or none in the next 12 months, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said: