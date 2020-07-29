Callum Robertson

How liberals should be responding to the Uyghur Muslim genocide

By | Wed 29th July 2020 - 9:00 am

The United Kingdom has, for years, taking a flexible approach to the importance of human rights. On the one hand, the UK has taken an impressive stance on the Magnitsky sanctions against human rights abusers, on the other, we often act far too slowly or not at all when it comes to our allies or powerful countries.

We as a party have always stood tall in our defence of human rights. The treatment of the Uyghur Muslim community has been no exception, and the work of Alistair Carmichael, Maajid Nawaz and the Young Liberals should be applauded.

The work, however, cannot stop with hunger strikes, words and motions at a conference. This is even more pertinent when the Chinese Ambassador has the nerve to go on the Andrew Marr show and lie about the situation in Xinjiang.

This comes to the point of this article, which is about what we as a party can and should be doing about this crisis.

Firstly, we have over 50 councils up and down the UK where the Liberal Democrats are in power or a power-sharing agreement. Our councils should be volunteering to house Uyghur refugees. South Cambridgeshire had a similar programme with Syrian refugees.

Secondly, we should be supporting the application of the Magnitsky sanctions to Chinese business owners with links to the treatment of the Uyghur community. This would follow on from the initial announcement of sanctions against people in Russia, Saudi Arabia and North Korea.

Thirdly, the Chinese state is one that responds to strength. We must lobby the government to work with the EU, the US and other influential players on the international stage in order to have a coordinated response to the crisis. As a lone state, we cannot force a change in the way the Uyghur community is treated, but standing together, the international community has a fighting chance at showing we are serious.

As a young person-specific idea, many young members are at universities around the UK. Students Liberal Democrats will interact with numbers of academics and students at events such as freshers fairs. The Young Liberals should focus its freshers’ campaign on raising the awareness of the Uyghur Muslim crisis, following on from the excellent motion proposed and accepted at the recent Young Liberal Conference.

Lastly, we should be holding events to raise awareness of the plight of the Uyghur Muslim community. For example, on  July 31st, Liberal Reform, where there is a panel of speakers including former MEP Luisa Porritt and Mark Johnson, who is a trustee of the World Uyghur Congress. There is scope for many other groups to hold similar events, or indeed local parties to host speakers on the issue.

* Callum Robertson stood for the Liberal Democrats in Clacton in the 2019 General Election. In his day job, he works for a multi-national human rights NGO as an Advocacy Officer. He sits on the board of Liberal Reform and tweets @crobertson_LD

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 29th Jul - 9:21am
    Now this article might originate from Scotland; but why leave it there? The point I was making was that, if we had UK federalism, which,...
  • User AvatarFSPeople 29th Jul - 9:10am
    It is very sad to see so many who now regard themselves as liberals so opposed to free speech and see the default position as...
  • User AvatarDan 29th Jul - 8:37am
    As a party we need to accept that there is growing calls for Scottish independence, I being a unionist and with my family hailing and...
  • User AvatarGordon Lishman 29th Jul - 8:16am
    “many other countries with a federal model have similar population disparities between their federated states – for example Brazil, Canada, Austria, Argentina and of course...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 29th Jul - 7:32am
    "Obesity is just as disabling for organisations as it is for people." Seconded
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 29th Jul - 7:03am
    John Marriott "Paul, what’s the record for ‘comments’? Usually when they approach 100 you shut the thread down. Have we reached that point in this...