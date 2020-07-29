How liberals should be responding to the Uyghur Muslim genocide

The United Kingdom has, for years, taking a flexible approach to the importance of human rights. On the one hand, the UK has taken an impressive stance on the Magnitsky sanctions against human rights abusers, on the other, we often act far too slowly or not at all when it comes to our allies or powerful countries.

We as a party have always stood tall in our defence of human rights. The treatment of the Uyghur Muslim community has been no exception, and the work of Alistair Carmichael, Maajid Nawaz and the Young Liberals should be applauded.

The work, however, cannot stop with hunger strikes, words and motions at a conference. This is even more pertinent when the Chinese Ambassador has the nerve to go on the Andrew Marr show and lie about the situation in Xinjiang.

This comes to the point of this article, which is about what we as a party can and should be doing about this crisis.

Firstly, we have over 50 councils up and down the UK where the Liberal Democrats are in power or a power-sharing agreement. Our councils should be volunteering to house Uyghur refugees. South Cambridgeshire had a similar programme with Syrian refugees.

Secondly, we should be supporting the application of the Magnitsky sanctions to Chinese business owners with links to the treatment of the Uyghur community. This would follow on from the initial announcement of sanctions against people in Russia, Saudi Arabia and North Korea.

Thirdly, the Chinese state is one that responds to strength. We must lobby the government to work with the EU, the US and other influential players on the international stage in order to have a coordinated response to the crisis. As a lone state, we cannot force a change in the way the Uyghur community is treated, but standing together, the international community has a fighting chance at showing we are serious.

As a young person-specific idea, many young members are at universities around the UK. Students Liberal Democrats will interact with numbers of academics and students at events such as freshers fairs. The Young Liberals should focus its freshers’ campaign on raising the awareness of the Uyghur Muslim crisis, following on from the excellent motion proposed and accepted at the recent Young Liberal Conference.

Lastly, we should be holding events to raise awareness of the plight of the Uyghur Muslim community. For example, on July 31st, Liberal Reform, where there is a panel of speakers including former MEP Luisa Porritt and Mark Johnson, who is a trustee of the World Uyghur Congress. There is scope for many other groups to hold similar events, or indeed local parties to host speakers on the issue.

* Callum Robertson stood for the Liberal Democrats in Clacton in the 2019 General Election. In his day job, he works for a multi-national human rights NGO as an Advocacy Officer. He sits on the board of Liberal Reform and tweets @crobertson_LD